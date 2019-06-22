Benzoyl peroxide may work wonders to keep skin clear of acne, but it can wreck havoc on fabrics and sheets, causing bleach stains and discoloration. Fortunately, there's no need to stick to plain white sheets if you use benzoyl peroxide as an active. Nowadays there are plenty of sheets in a range of colors that can resist all manner of stains — including those stains caused by creams and lotions with benzoyl peroxide. I've gathered the best benzoyl-peroxide-resistant sheets here, so you sleep without stressing about your bedding.

What should you look for? First and foremost, look for ones made of high-quality microfiber. As the name suggests, microfiber is constructed from tightly-stitched synthetic fibers that resist bleaching and staining, even when in direct contact with benzoyl peroxide. That means you can rest easy on any color sheets that you'd like, knowing that its bright hues won't fade or bleach the way they might otherwise with ordinary cotton sheets.

Best of all, you don't have to spend a lot to find a quality set of benzoyl-peroxide-resistant sheets, since they are generally very affordable. These sheets also don't skimp on softness and are even wrinkle-resistant, as well. This makes them a no-brainer to buy if you regularly apply benzoyl peroxide creams or lotions before going to bed.

Scroll down below to see my three picks for the best benzoyl-peroxide-resistant sheets you can buy.

1. The Overall Best: A Microfiber Sheet Set With 55,000 Amazon Reviews Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, Queen $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this four-piece Mellanni brushed microfiber bed sheet set resistant to benzoyl peroxide stains, but it also has a 4.4-star Amazon rating with over 50,000 reviews. That glowing endorsement isn't surprising: These sheets are affordable and resistant to wrinkles, stains, fading, and shrinkage. Even better, they come with a lifetime guarantee. If you ever have any issue with these sheets, Mellanni will either issue a refund or replace them with a new set. With over 38 colors to choose from, you seriously can't go wrong with incorporating this sheet set into your life. Editor's note: I sleep on these sheets, and they absolutely live up to the hype. What fans say: "These sheets are my absolute favorite. I have an issue with face wash/lotion with benzoyl peroxide in it staining my pillow cases and that does not happen with these sheets. They are soft and comfortable without being too hot."

2. The Runner-Up: A Four-Piece Microfiber Sheet Set In 40 Different Colors & Patterns Sweet Home Collection Microfiber Sheet Set, Queen $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Although it has slightly fewer Amazon reviews than the previous pick, this four-piece Sweet Home Collection microfiber sheet set is still a fantastic choice for benzoyl-peroxide-resistant bedding. While it comes in the requisite neutral colors like ivory, navy, and black, the sheets are also available in gorgeous florals patterns and a total of 40 different color and pattern options. They also won't wrinkle or fade, and feel super soft to the touch. What fans say: "I’ve purchased three sets of these sheets over the last 6 months and plan on ordering more in the future. These are the best sheets I've ever come across. They’re soft, breathable, but not too thin. My husband has issues with night sweats but since I switched to these, they’ve gone away. My first set has been through the wash and high heat dryer at least 10 times and still look like they did the day I got em. But the thing I love most is they're BENZOYL PEROXIDE RESISTANT. I have sheet sets that cost 3 times what these did and they’ve all bleached out or discolored from my acne products but NOT THESE! I love them!"