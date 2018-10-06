It is a misconception that blue-light-blocking glasses help reduce eye strain when you spend all day looking at computer and smartphone screens. The truth of the matter is that the best blue-light-blocking glasses have the most use when worn at night, as they help block out blue light that might keep you awake into the night.

If you suffer from repeated eye strain from staring at computers or devices all day, blue-light-blocking glasses aren't the best solution. Doctors recommend instead that you take breaks from looking at your computer (some advise 20 seconds looking away for every 20 minutes of work).

But, because the blue light that emanates from technology is linked to suppressed levels of melatonin, it can negatively affect your ability to fall asleep. That's why blue-light-blocking glasses are essential if you're glued to your phone in the evenings, and struggle to sleep through the night because of it.

But, what makes one pair of blue-light glasses any different or better than another? While aesthetics will play into which pair you pick (after all, the best pair is the pair you will wear), the key is how much light they block out.

The best glasses for reducing blue-light emissions will feature high-powered lenses that block up to 90 percent of blue light. In your search you'll find glasses that come with both clear and colored lenses. The main difference here is that only glasses with colored lenses truly "block" blue light. Glasses with clear lenses can filter out blue light which, while not quite as effective offers a much less conspicuous overall look.

Here are some of the best blue-light-blocking glasses out there, organized by function, design, and wearability to help you find your perfect pair.

1 Best Overall, All Things Considered J+S Vision Blue-Light Shield Glasses $28 Amazon See On Amazon What's Great About Them: These high-powered glasses don't mess around — they block 90 percent of blue light and 100 percent of harmful UV light. Plus, the lenses are made with a seven-layer, anti-reflective coating for maximum protection from long-term use of computers and other devices. Bonus: They come in a variety of shapes, styles, and colors so you can mix and match. Tradeoffs: This pair is slightly more expensive than other blue-light glasses, and reviewers note that despite the price increase, they don't prevent all blue light from leaking through (only 90 percent). What Fans Say: Most reviewers noticed an improvement in the quality of their sleep, with one reviewer writing, "I've never had to wear glasses but got interested in these when I heard they could aid sleep. The first night of sleep, after using these every time I used technology, was amazing."

2 Best Magnifying Lenses Trust Optics Blue-Light Reading Glasses $15 Amazon See On Amazon What's Great About Them: Not only do these amber-tinted glasses reduce blue light, but they're also non-polarized, anti-glare, and you can choose the magnification strength you'd like before you purchase. For example, you can go with no magnification at all, or all the way up to 2.5 times the magnification so that you don't have to strain to read small print on a screen. On top of that, the frames are constructed with lightweight, impact-resistant nylon so they're extremely durable. Tradeoffs: Some people noted that while the frames are flexible, the lenses tend to smudge and even scratch easily. If you go with this pair, be sure to use the included carrying case to keep them clean and scratch-free. What Fans Say: "Nice looking glasses, the best thing is they actually work very good, you can actually see the blue light reflected on the glasses, my eyes aren't getting tired anymore, even though I work till 3 or 4am, I can go to sleep no problem after it, my aren't getting red either, love these glasses."