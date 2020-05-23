Just like purple shampoos banish brassy undertones in blonde or gray hair, blue shampoos accomplish the same thing for brunettes. Since blue shampoos are relatively new to the market, though, shopping for one can be tricky — but luckily, you can find some great options right on Amazon. The best blue shampoos will come from trusted salon brands and be enriched with nourishing ingredients to keep your hair looking (and feeling) its best. Bonus points if you can find one that's sulfate-free to really prolong the life of your color.

Depending on how brassy your hair is, you can use your blue shampoo once a week or more frequently. Make sure to apply the shampoo all over your head, from root to tip, to ensure an even color. Also, the longer you leave the blue shampoo in your hair, the more effective it will be — so if you're really looking to bust serious brassiness, keep it on for a few minutes.

With that in mind, scroll on to shop three of the best blue shampoos you can buy on Amazon right now.

2. A More Affordable Blue Shampoo MATRIX Total Results Brass Off Blue Shampoo $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Another great (and less expensive) choice from a trusted salon brand, MATRIX Total Results Brass Off Blue Shampoo will help remove brassy or orange undertones from lightened brunette hair. It's not sulfate-free, but hundreds of Amazon reviewers swear by it, calling it things like "the best toning shampoo" they've used.