Let’s face it, most of us don’t drink enough water. And while buying bottles of it by the case may be convenient, there’s a better (and more eco-friendly) way to get your eight-glasses-a-day. Water dispensers offer a great source of up to 5 gallons of clean, filtered water. Compared to their common top-loading counterparts, the best bottom-loading water dispensers work without the need to invert any large, cumbersome jugs. At first glance, the models look similar, but there are a few key things to keep in mind when shopping for a bottom-loading water dispenser.

Surprisingly, dispensers don’t take up too much floor space, but depending on where you plan to place it, make sure you have adequate clearance to open the front panel. Since water dispensers need power to heat and chill water and operate a pump, check that there’s an electric outlet nearby, too.

When regularly cleaned and maintained, bottom-loading water dispensers should stay free of bacteria and germs for safe drinking. Some manufacturers have made cleaning even easier by offering self-cleaning features, though these come at a price.

For the most versatility, your dispenser should allow you to pour cold, room temperature, or hot water. Depending on the model, some have one universal spigot, while others have separate spigots for each temperature which can dispense water simultaneously.

The best bottom-loading water dispensers are a reliable way to get clean, filtered water on call, whether you use them at home or in the office. Keep scrolling, I've gathered them up below.

1. The Overall Best: Brio Bottom-Loading Water Cooler Water Dispenser Brio Bottom-Loading Water Cooler Water Dispenser $250 | Amazon See on Amazon If you’re looking for the overall best bottom-loading water dispenser, you can’t go wrong with this model from Brio. Standing 3.5-feet tall, this dispenser can accept a 5- or 3-gallon jug of water, making it a versatile option. Three buttons with their own spigots dispense cold, room temperature, and hot water, and an indicator light lets you know when water has reached the desired temperature. There’s a separate light that indicates when it’s time to replace the water jug, and a child safety lock on the hot water button. Features like a removable drip tray and antimicrobial backsplash will keep germs at bay for a clean dispensing environment.

2. The Splurge: Brio Self-Cleaning Bottom-Loading Water Dispenser Brio Self-Cleaning Bottom-Loading Water Dispenser $300 | Amazon See on Amazon For a bit more money, Brio also offers a self-cleaning bottom-loading water dispenser. The cold and hot water reservoirs are constructed from 100% stainless steel, which keeps water cleaner, colder, and tasting fresh. Using what it calls ozone technology, additional bacteria is eliminated from the water tank and lines, and the dispenser is sanitized. This model comes with three separate temperature options which can be selected using switches for hands-free dispensing. A hot water safety lock is placed toward the back of the dispenser, out of the reach of children, and there is an optional nightlight option if you’re someone who likes to fill their glass in the middle of the night. It can be used with 3- or 5-gallon jugs, but whichever you choose, the empty bottle indicator light will make sure you never run out of water.