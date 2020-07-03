Looking to cool down? The best box fans can effectively circulate large amounts of air. Full-size fans typically have a diameter of 20 inches, but they can vary in thickness, with slimmer models measuring about 3 inches deep. Relatively compact 9- or 10-inch models are also available for tabletop use. When you’re shopping, look for fans with multiple speed settings and pay attention to how much air each fan can circulate. This is measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM), and generally speaking, the higher the better.

A high CFM means a more powerful fan. For a standard 20-inch box fan, the CFM typically ranges from 1,000 to 2,500. But fans don’t just need to be powerful — the material the blades are made from matters, too. Plastic blades are inexpensive and lightweight, making the fan easier to move. Steel blades tend to be more durable, but also more expensive. Also consider the number of settings you need. Most box fans have at least two speed settings, but some have three or more.

These three box fans are the best of the best. Reviewers on Amazon indicate that they’re plenty quiet, and yet, super effective at circulating air throughout a room.

1. The Overall Best Box Fan Hurricane Floor Fan $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With a CFM of 2,400, this box fan from Hurricane is certainly powerful. The white box fan features plastic blades and has three speed settings — 1, 2, and 3 — so you can adjust the airflow to your liking. While the fan has a standard 20-inch diameter, it's quite slim — only 3.5 inches deep — so it won’t take up too much space in your home. The fan has adjustable feet and even a built-in spot to store the 5-foot power cord. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These fans sit perfectly on my windowsills [...] and are perfect for cooling the house down in the evening. After being so happy with the first one I ordered two more. They are easy to operate, and create a strong wind tunnel that makes a big difference even in a larger room. As far as fans go, they are modern and attractive, and feel sturdy. I expect I will have these for years to come."

2. A Box Fan With Sturdy Steel Blades Air King Box Fan $48 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a sturdy box fan? This one from Air King features steel blades and a steel grill, so you can rest assured that it'll last for the long haul. The fan boasts a CFM of 2,140, so it’s plenty powerful, too. Three speed settings (numbered 1, 2, and 3) will allow you to enjoy low, medium, and high airflows. And the extra-long 8-foot power cord may not seem like a big deal — but trust me, it's a feature you’ll certainly find useful when experimenting with the best fan placement on a hot night. This box fan is 20 inches in diameter. However, it’s a bit bulkier than the first pick at 7 inches deep. This pick comes with a 1-year limited warranty. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Works great with more power than basic box fan. Sturdy, well made, and I love the soft sound it makes. Soothing. There's nothing I don't like about this fan, I have 2 now and will eventually have 1 for every room in my house."