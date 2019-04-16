If you're in the market for one of the best breakfast sandwich makers, then you're doing life right. Not only can these handy kitchen appliances whip up a bacon, egg, and cheese in five minutes flat, they'll also save you a lot of money in the long run on fast food breakfast sandwiches.

Now, in your search for the right sandwich maker, you'll consistently hear about one standout model. The Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker is far and away the most affordable and most popular option out there. For just $20, you can get a single breakfast sandwich maker designed with different plates that can simultaneously toast your bread (or biscuit, bagel, or English muffin), and cook your eggs. With over 4,500 fans on Amazon praising this life-changing kitchen appliance, you'd be in good company if you opted for that sandwich maker.

But, if you know you'll be cooking breakfast for multiple people you might be better off with their dual sandwich maker, which functions similarly but allows you to cook twice as many breakfast sammies in the same amount of time. And, if versatility is what you're after, there's even a breakfast station that can make all manner of breakfast food, and can even brew you a cup of coffee, as well.

Since every second you're reading this is one fewer second you're eating a breakfast sandwich, let's get down to business. Without further ado: the best breakfast sandwich makers you can buy.

1. The Overall Best Breakfast Sandwich Maker Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $20 Amazon See On Amazon With a cult-like following numbering into the thousands, this breakfast sandwich maker is hands down the one to buy. In just five minutes this kitchen tool can create gourmet breakfast sandwiches. Smartly-designed, it has separate sections for frying your egg, toasting your English muffin, bagel, or biscuit, and then assembling the sandwich. Simply start at the bottom most level, toast your bottom piece of bread, then slowly lower the next section, first to cook your egg then to add your top piece of bread. Shut the machine and cook. After five minutes, you can rotate the cooking plate away (thus dropping the eggs onto the lower piece of bread), and wait for the sandwich to cool. Added bonus: Every piece of this maker is nonstick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up couldn't be easier. More than 4,500 Amazon reviewers can't be wrong. What fans say: "This is just about the greatest thing money can buy for under $25! Breakfast sandwiches better than McDonalds or any other fast food place, and probably healthier too. Takes about 1 min to load it with an english muffin, sausage patty, cheese, and egg from opening the fridge to closing it. Takes about 3.5min (I know because thats how I set the timer) to make the sandwich. So total you have less than 5 minutes and less than $1 invested to make this golden delicious melt in your mouth sandwich... Super easy to clean just wipe away any egg/whatever off the non stick surface. Most the time it comes out 99% clean anyway. This thing is the best!"

2. The Best For Multiple People Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $36 Amazon See On Amazon Look familiar? This is the double model of the breakfast maker above, and is arguably the fastest way to cook up multiple breakfast sandwiches at once. It operates similarly to the one above: Add your bread, biscuit, or English muffin to the bottom of the maker, then fry your egg on the middle section, and top it with another piece of bread. After five minutes, rotate out the cooking plate to assemble the sandwich, and let it sit to cool. The cooking plates can be rotated individually if one breakfast sandwich is done first, and in just a matter of minutes you can have two delicious sandwiches. This dual breakfast sandwich maker is nonstick and dishwasher safe, like its single counterpart, but it also has a built-in timer that will let you know when your sandwich is ready. What fans say: "I can't tell you how much I love this thing. I used it every day for more than a week after first getting it. I honestly thought it was a gimmicky thing when my girlfriend asked me to buy one, and did so semi reluctantly because I hate the idea of having items that only serve a single purpose and take up a lot of room. I have to admit I am extremely happy that I have this, it is awesome and turns out really good breakfast sandwiches. Very easy clean up as well, usually makes very minimal mess. The inner parts (that hold the food products sides) are removable to easy cleaning if need be but I rarely have to do more than a quick wipe down if I'm careful."