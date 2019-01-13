You know you've leveled up in the kitchen when you add a stand mixer to your appliances. The only drawback? They can get pretty pricy. Luckily, the best budget stand mixers can still get the job done without costing a lot.

One thing you want to consider before you buy is the type of baking you're planning on doing. For example, if you're all about soft, pillowy breads and doughs, you'll want to be on the lookout for a mixer that comes with a dough hook. But if you're planning on experimenting with a variety of treats, you'll want to invest in a mixer that comes with multiple attachments.

Other things to consider are size and capacity. If you don't have much counter space to work with, it may be best to buy a compact mixer that can be folded up and stored away. At the same time, you also want to be mindful of the bowl capacity. There's no point in investing in a stand mixer if it isn't big enough to hold all of the treats you want to make.

Standard or multifunctional? Compact or extra large? With so many options out there, it can be tough to choose the best budget stand mixer for you. Here's a list of some of the top options out there to help you decide.

1 The Best Basic Mixer Hamilton Beach 63390 Stand Mixer $79 Amazon See On Amazon This basic model is perfect for anyone just getting started in the kitchen. It features a 300-watt motor that can handle everything from fluffy frostings to thick and sticky doughs. Plus, the planetary mixing motion covers every inch of the bowl, and it's virtually identical to the signature motion of more expensive mixers. On top of that, this model includes all of the must-have features in a stand mixer: no-slip grip, a tilting head, multiple attachments, and seven speeds for versatility. And when you're all done, you can use the clear splatter shield for super easy clean-up. Reviewers rave about how great this mixer works for the price, with one reviewer writing, "Does as good a job as the competition at an affordable price."

2 The Most Compact Mixer DASH Stand Mixer $45 Amazon See On Amazon If you're in the market for a smaller option, this compact mixer is a must-have. Standing at only 12.5 inches and weighing in at 5 pounds, this machine is just the right size to store in a cabinet or tuck away in the corner of your countertop. But even though it's tiny, there's no compromising on efficiency. This mixer features a 250-watt motor and six speeds, along with a fully tilting head so you can remove the dough hooks or beaters (included) without making a mess. Bonus: It comes in a variety of eye-popping pastels as a fun addition to your kitchen decor. While reviewers mention how lightweight and portable this mixer is, many comment that the 3-quart bowl is a bit too small for bigger baking jobs. If you're planning to bake in bigger batches, you may want to consider a larger option.