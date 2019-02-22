While it's true that the best car seat cushions for long drives keep you comfortable, they can also help restore your posture and control your body temperature. And, when you're five hours into an 11-hour trip, you'll truly appreciate the extra cushioning and support.

There are a ton of different options out there, but choosing a cushion that adequately supports your body is key to a comfortable ride. It's important to look for something that dips in the back to relieve pressure on your tailbone, and is made out of a conforming material like gel or memory foam. And if you're looking for a pad to help you develop better posture, consider a wedge-shaped cushion to help keep your spine supported while you drive.

Another thing to keep in mind is your individual body temperature. If you tend to run cold, a heated car seat can support your back and keep you warm. But if you tend to get uncomfortably warm while you're traveling, a breathable gel cushion can keep you cool throughout the entire ride.

No matter which way you go, it can be tricky to find the best car seat cushion for long drives. Here's a round-up of some of the best options on the market to get you from point A to B, pain-free.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Clever Yellow Car Seat Cushion with Strap $42 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to comfort and support, this portable wedge cushion by Clever Yellow checks all the right boxes. The U-shape design gently cradles your body, and the small dip in the back helps to relieve pressure on the tailbone and sciatic nerve. It also naturally tilts your pelvis forward to help relieve any pain you may have from poor posture. The cushion has a molded, memory foam core that conforms to your body without losing its shape, and a breathable mesh cover to maximize airflow. Plus, it even comes with a strap so you can be sure it's secure for the long haul. Another perk: The wedge shape helps to lift shorter drivers up a couple extra inches. What fans say: "I wasn't sure this cushion would work and alleviate the pain I was having due to my L4 [disc] but I have to admit - it works. I have no more pain since using this cushion."

2 The Best Cooling Cushion Sojoy iGelComfort Breathable Gel Seat Cushion $35 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for maximum breathability on top of back support, this gel cushion by Sojoy is sure to keep you cool and comfortable. The core of this cushion is filled with a unique cooling gel that forms to your body as you sit, and returns to its normal shape when you get up. On the bottom, a non-slip friction bead surface keeps the cushion firmly in place. On top of that, it comes with a removable zipper cover that's waterproof, so you don't have to worry about spills or sweat ruining it. You can even throw the cover in the wash as much as you need — just be sure to dry it on low so the cover keeps its shape. What fans say: "I just bought my 5th one of these today. I have a bad back and lots of lower leg and foot pain [f]inding some relief has been a lifelong endeavor of 30 years (adult life that is) and wanted people to know that if they are hard to please like I am - cushions are too stiff, or too soft, too thick, then give this one a try."