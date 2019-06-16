If you're looking to rock longer, thicker lashes without opting for extensions, falsies, or multiple coats of mascara, then you've likely heard of castor oil. While this oil, which is derived from castor seeds, hasn't been scientifically proven to boost lash growth, anecdotal evidence from folks who swear by it seems to point to some benefits. Below, a guide to the best castor oils for lashes which are safe to use near your eyes and packaged in application-ready bottles.

But first, a quick lesson on what to expect from using castor oil on your eyelashes. Though, as mentioned above, there's no actual scientific evidence to prove that castor oil helps with hair growth, coating your lashes with it will still help keep them conditioned and nourished. This can result in overall healthier, softer lashes, which definitely isn't a bad thing — so there's no real downside to trying it out.

The other important thing to keep in mind when choosing a castor oil for your eyelashes is that, since it will be going on so close to your sensitive eyes, you'll want to make sure you're using a clean formula consisting of only pure castor oil — one that's ideally certified-organic by the USDA.

Without further ado, check out three of the best castor oils to use on your lashes.

1. The Overall Best Castor Oil For Eyelashes Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil, 2 Fl. Oz. $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're testing out castor oil on your eyelashes for the first time, this Kate Blanc Cosmetics castor oil is a great place to start. It's made of pure, USDA certified-organic castor oil, and rings up at only $10 for a 2-ounce bottle. Plus, it comes with a full kit: a spoolie brush for your lash and/or brow hairs, a dropper should you choose to use it on your skin or scalp, and a pointed brush to disperse the oil in a thin line across your eyelids near the root of your eyelashes. Many reviewers note that they've had luck with using this oil to repair eyelashes that had become damaged from lash extensions. "My eyebrows and lashes are noticeably softer and healthier," one customer shares, while another writes, "I have been using it [on] my eyelashes and eyebrows for 2 weeks now and I can see them getting stronger."

2. The Best Castor Oil In A Ready-To-Use Application Tube Live Fraiche Organic Castor Oil, 0.35 Fl. Oz. $15 | Amazon See On Amazon For an even more convenient option, Live Fraiche's organic castor oil is ready to use immediately after taking it out of the package. In the tube is pure, USDA certified-organic castor oil, and a dual-sided brush with a spoolie on one end and pointed tip on the other. The one downside to this product? Even though it's the most user-friendly on the list, it also comes with the least amount of product. But if you're just hoping to try castor oil out, or are looking for a convenient option for travel, it's perfect. "This really works," says one reviewer. "I brush on every night and notice length, volume, and darkening. I've also noticed that my eyelashes curl now which is great on my stick straight Asian eyelashes."