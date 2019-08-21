Scratching is a natural behavior for cats that keeps their nails healthy. Rather than try to battle a cat's innate desire to scratch, redirecting the cat's scratching behavior away from the furniture in your home and towards a designated cat scratching post is a far better idea. And, believe it or not, the best cat scratching posts to file nails can keep your pet's claws tidy, and prevent them from damaging your expensive furniture.

To ensure your cat's claws are filed with every use, you'll want to avoid posts that are covered with carpet and instead look for posts made of durable fibers like sisal or corrugated cardboard. The rest of your decision will come down to your cat's favorite style of scratching.

For cats that like to scratch the corners of sofas and chairs, a vertical scratching post will likely be the best option. Alternatively, a cat that prefers to scratch their claws on the floor may be better off with a horizontal, rather than vertical, scratching spot.

Keep in mind that if your cat has never used a scratching post before, it may take some encouragement before he or she begins using it regularly. Feline experts recommend rewarding cats with a treat whenever you see them using the scratching post in order to encourage the behavior.

Scroll down for more details on the three best cat scratching posts to file nails.

1. The Overall Best: SmartCat The Ultimate Scratching Post SmartCat The Ultimate Scratching Post $42 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with durable sisal fibers, this 32-inch-high SmartCat vertical scratching post is a great investment that helps file your cat's nails. Even the largest of cats can scratch to their heart's content while fully extended on this four-sided post. Plus, this scratching post has a wide base that prevents it from tipping over and is super easy to assemble. With more than 7,500 positive Amazon reviews, this post is beloved by pet parents and cats everywhere. What fans say: “My two cats love it, it files down their nails so I have to clip them less often. It allows them to fully stretch out their body. Absolutely a necessity in any cat household."

2. The Runner Up: PetFusion 3-Sided Vertical Cat Scratching Post PetFusion 3-Sided Vertical Cat Scratching Post $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're not sure of your cat's preferred scratching style, this PetFusion three-sided cat scratching post will cover all of the bases. On two sides of the triangle are 18-inch-tall vertical scratch boards, and the third side is 16 inches in length. This allows cats to scratch from multiple positions and angles, filing their nails in the process. Even better, you can rotate it to get the most use out of all three sides of the triangle. Made of durable recycled corrugated cardboard, this scratching post has silicone grippers on bottom to keep it in place and is available in both a standard and a larger size to accommodate different-sized cats. Even better, your cat can scratch at both the interior and exterior of this triangular post — every side is covered in the same cardboard, perfect for filing your cat's nails. What fans say: “My two-year-old cat is absolutely obsessed with this thing. Every morning she stares at us and goes to town on it [...] her nails are now well-kept.”