When we're so worried about showing love to our faces, we often forget to give our bodies the same attention and care. I mean, we should be dealing with our T-zones, cheeks, and chins, sure — but let's be real: most of our beauty routines are unequal, which paves the way for breakouts, dry skin, and other annoying conditions, like keratosis pilaris, on our backs, chests, and limbs. If you need a boost of motivation to balance out your in-shower skin care regimen, start by investing in one of the best cleansing body washes. These full body cleansers will make you excited to use them, and by doing so, your once neglected skin will thank you.

Whether you're pimple-prone on your chest or the dry skin on your legs is your main concern, there's a body wash on this list for you. Additionally, all of these options are super affordable; each one costs less than $20, because a product as basic as body wash should never be expensive — and having good skin shouldn't only be a privilege for those with padded wallets.

While you're looking for the best body wash for your specific needs, keep in mind that not all skin types are created equal. If you've got really dry skin, you should be on the lookout for a moisturizing formula, and if you're more of a sensitive type, you'll want a product made without potentially irritating ingredients like parabens, sulfates, and artificial dyes and fragrances.

Below, three great body washes that will motivate you to give all your skin the love and care it deserves.

1 The Best Body Wash For Most Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash $6 Amazon An all-around great pick from a classic drugstore brand. Safe for all skin types, this gentle formula will nourish, hydrate, and cleanse without stripping skin of helpful natural oils. See On Amazon Aveeno is known for its products that contain its signature miracle ingredient, colloidal oatmeal — an amazing skin-soother for folks with all different types of skin, including sensitive, which is what makes this body wash the top pick for all dermal types. Dermatologist-recommended and hypoallergenic, you can count on this soap-free, dye-free formula to be gentle yet effective at hydrating skin without increasing oiliness or breakouts. The sunflower seed oil and glycerin help lock in moisture, and the colloidal oatmeal treats both itchiness and severe dryness. All this aside, it's important to note that this formula is mildly fragranced, so if you're someone who's historically had negative reactions to products that aren't completely unscented, you might be better off with something 100 percent fragrance-free.

2 The Best Body Wash For Acne-Prone Skin (And My Personal Fave!) Dr. Bronner's Hemp Rose Pure-Castille Soap $20 Amazon My personal favorite body wash that works tirelessly to keep hormonal acne body breakouts at bay, while moisturizing and hydrating my picky skin. See On Amazon I tried a whole bunch of body washes for my bacne before I landed on Dr. Bronner's. My breakouts primarily wax and wane with my menstrual cycle, but once a month, I break out EVERYWHERE with a vengeance, and this Dr. Bronner's hemp rose soap is truly my saving grace. This product has a million and one uses, and body wash is just one of them. Because it's so concentrated, mixing just a few drops with water in the shower is enough to lather your whole upper body. Though this might seem like a pricey option at first glance, this bottle is huge — it contains a whopping 32 ounces of product. I've made one bottle last over a year, and because this big guy comes with a travel size, you'll always have your Bronner's on the go, too! The formula is USDA-certified organic, vegan, and free of synthetic detergents, preservatives, or harmful foaming ingredients like sodium lauryl sulfate. Ingredients like coconut, olive, and hemp oils help naturally retain the skin's moisture without clogging pores, and with this miracle soap, you'll always leave a shower feeling as clean, hydrated, and oil-free as is humanly possible. The best part is, you can even use this stuff on your face and hair! However, though the gentle and natural formula is safe for most skin types, this is another option that is mildly fragranced, so again, if your skin is particularly finicky when it comes to scent, you'll want to keep scrolling.