Whether you're making coffee for others or need multiple cups a day, the best coffee carafes will keep your drink warm and delicious until you're ready to enjoy it. To find the right option for your needs, you'll want to consider the carafe's capacity, insulation abilities, and how easy it is to pour.

After researching many options, the most common capacity for thermal carafes seems to be 2 liters, or roughly 8.5 cups. Whether you have multiple people in your living space or want to bring your carafe to the office, this should be a good size for most occasions.

Perhaps the most important factor to consider is how long the carafe will keep your beverages at the desired temperature. Most of my picks combine a double-wall design with vacuum-insulation, which preserves both hot and cold temperatures for extended periods. And some of those options can maintain hot temperatures for up to 12 hours and cold temperatures for up to 24 hours.

Lastly, you'll want to consider the carafe's pouring ability. Your options range from a one-handle design to a standing carafe with a no-fuss pump. Carafes with one handle are easier to carry around, while pump carafes are less strenuous to pour and you won't have to worry as much about spillage.

After researching many products and scouring through reviews, I made a list of the best carafes to help keep your coffee warm (or cold). My picks vary in design, but all are meant to help you enjoy your coffee throughout the entire day.

1. The Overall Best Cresimo Thermal Coffee Carafe $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 8.5 cups What's great about it: This Cresimo thermal coffee carafe has a 4.3 star rating and over two thousand reviews on Amazon. Made out of durable stainless steel, it is double walled and can keep coffee warm for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours. Because of its technology, its vacuum insulation will keep your coffee's taste in great condition for a long period of time. It also has larger mouth opening for a smooth pour, while its top is released with push of a single button. If you're not completely happy with the product, it has a one-year warranty. What fans say: "I am delighted with this carafe. It really keeps hot coffee hot, it is easy to clean and easy to pour. Finally, I have a coffee carafe I really like andwould heartily recommend to other coffee lovers."

2. The Most Budget-Friendly Genuine Joe Vacuum Insulated Carafe $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 8.5 cups What's great about it: If you're looking for a more affordable option, Genuine Joe vacuum insulated carafe has a decent price point and is still durable like other carafes. It is built with stainless steel and because of its double-wall design and insulated technology, your coffee will remain hot during the day. It's larger pouring handle has a comfortable grip that is sturdy and reliable. What fans say: "I’m very impressed with this carafe. It’s inexpensive, but it looks good, and it works fine."

3. The Easiest To Pour Cresimo Airpot Thermal Coffee Carafe $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 9.3 cups What's great about it: For those who want a quick pour without worrying about the carafe's handle, this Cresimo airpot thermal coffee carafe is an amazing option. With the push of a simple pump, coffee is easily poured into your cup. Its capacity is 2.2 liters, its made with stainless steel, and because of its double-wall, vacuum-insulation, it can keep beverages either hot or cold for 12 hours. To clean, all you need to do is push the top to release it. What fans say: "This air pot is exactly what I was looking for, it's very attractive and easy to clean and use. I am host to a senior citizen dance group and needed something for serving coffee, as we just have a small pot and need to make several. This air pot easily holds eight cups, with room to spare. It's very attractive and easy for them to use, rather than pouring from a carafe, like we used before. A great buy!"