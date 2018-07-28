If you’ve ever had shin splints, you know the feeling: achy, painful lower legs that flare up when you exercise and take ages to heal. And, because there are few remedies other than RICE (rest, ice, compression, and elevation), many people turn to the best compression socks for shin splints to help them recover from shin-related pain.

According to Dr. Vishnu Seecharan, a Florida-based podiatric physician and surgeon at LuxePodiatry, compression socks work by “providing support and stability to decrease the strain in the muscles and bones of your lower leg.” That means while compression socks won’t magically heal your shin splints overnight, they'll give you much-needed relief, provided you pick out the right pair for your needs.

When shopping for compression socks, consider whether you want a pair that covers your entire feet, or a sleeve that is footless and you can slip solely onto your calf. If you suffer from flat feet or rigid arches (two common causes of shin splints according to Dr. Seecharan), look out for a full sock with good arch support. Lastly, when it comes to how restrictive they are, a sock or sleeve with least 20 to 30 mmHg (millimeter of mercury) of compression would be ideal, says Dr. Kavita Sharma of Manhattan Pain & Sports Associates in New York.

To save you the struggle of weeding through potential options, I've put together a list of the best compression socks for shin splints that meet all the requirements doctors recommend.

1 The Overall Best Compression Socks For Shin Splints Amazon SB SOX Compression Socks $15 Amazon Buy Now These compression socks offer an incredible value for the price, with 20 to 30 mmHg of graduated compression, cushioned heel and toe support, and enough elasticity to make them easy to take on and off. And unlike most other brands, these compression socks are offered in four different sizes, from small to extra-large, to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. Designed with a lightweight nylon and spandex material that is said to be anti-odor, anti-static, and sweat-wicking, these compression socks will help aid in the support and relief of injuries like shin splints and are reportedly durable enough to wear on an everyday basis. One fan puts it best, "I had really bad shin splints and decided to try these socks. They aren’t a cure all but they do lessen the intensity and aid with recovery." Available sizes: S-XL

2 The Best Compression Sleeve Amazon BLITZU Calf Compression Sleeve Socks $10-16 Amazon Buy Now If you don't have any foot or ankle issues, you may want to consider a compression sleeve, like this popular sleeve from BLITZU, rather than a sock. Some people find sleeves more comfortable to wear, and they can be paired with regular socks that you already own. The design of this BLITZU compression sleeve combines the benefits of kinesiology taping with the comfort and performance of lightweight, circular knit fabric. These sleeves offer the ideal 20 to 30 mmHg of compression, and Amazon reviewers have noted that they are sweat-wicking and great at reducing shin splint discomfort. And if you have any worries about the material slipping or sliding during exercise, you can relax: "They stayed up really nicely and wicked sweat well too. Huge reduction in shin splint pain!" Available sizes: S/M or L/XL