If you’re a side sleeper or have any issues with neck pain or muscle stiffness when you wake up, an orthopedic pillow with a contour design might help increase your comfort as you sleep. The best contour pillows are typically made of memory foam because, unlike polyester-filled pillows, memory foam is better able to mold to the shape of your head and keep your neck and back aligned. Because of their curved design, contour pillows may also help reduce pressure on neck muscle joints, helping you sleep more comfortably and wake up with less stiffness or joint pain.

When shopping for a contour pillow, you might be surprised to see how much these pillows can vary in price. That's because not all contour pillows are made the same. While most pillows come with a custom pillow case that fits its unique shape, the material of the pillow case can range from less expensive polyester to more luxurious bamboo.

Even further, some pillows are made of higher-quality memory foam, like CertiPUR-US-certified foam that is more sustainable and is made with fewer chemicals. Also keep in mind, paying a bit more might give you a more customizable sleep, since more expensive pillows often allow you to adjust the height of the pillow to fit to your neck and sleep habits perfectly.

With that in mind, scroll down below to see the three best contour pillows you can buy.

1. The Overall Best Contour Pillow EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow $40 Amazon See On Amazon Given its stellar, 4.3-star rating, there's no wonder that this Epabo contour memory foam pillow is a best-seller on Amazon. Its unique design allows you to adjust the height of the pillow by removing some of the memory foam padding from the bottom. This way you can achieve the optimal sleep position for you to keep your neck and spine aligned. It also comes with a hypoallergenic, rayon- and polyester-blend cover that's surprisingly soft. Plus, if for any reason you're not satisfied within the first month of owning the pillow, the manufacturer offers a 30-day, money-back guarantee. What fans say: "I love this memory foam pillow. I had been experiencing neck and shoulder pain in the mornings. However, since using this pillow, my pain has resolved and I have a much better night's sleep! It's very comfortable and supports my neck."

2. The Best Investment Pillow Royal Therapy Memory Foam Pillow $60 Amazon See On Amazon If a good night's rest is of the utmost importance of to you, you may want to invest in this more expensive queen-size contour memory foam pillow by Royal Therapy. Not only is it made of CertiPUR-US certified memory foam, but its made with a hypoallergenic bamboo pillow case. It also has another beneficial feature: One side of the pillow has a higher slope than the other, so you choose which height works best for your neck. In addition, it comes with a five-year warranty and a 100-night, money-back guarantee, ensuring that this pillow should last for years to come. What fans say: "I sleep on my side/stomach and often had neck and upper-back discomfort. This pillow helps keep my neck in much better condition and is vital to waking up without pain. It is a good height and maintains its shape well."