Waking up with painful, puffy eyes can put a damper on your whole day before you even get going. The good news is that the best cooling eye masks out there can reduce dry, swollen eyes in a snap.

Besides fighting off puffiness, the most effective eye masks have a ton of other health benefits. A lot of masks are weighted to offer compression-like support on the bridge of your nose, forehead, and cheeks, which has been shown to reduce chronic sinus headaches. Some masks can be heated in the microwave for a quick, stress-relieving break, and others can hold in moisture to soothe irritated eyes and dry skin. On top of that, most eye masks can be used over and over again with less wear and tear than other under-eye treatments (looking at you, under-eye patches).

When looking for a cooling eye mask, keep in mind that material and design are going to play a factor in your experience while wearing it. While gel masks can retain cooler temperatures for hours, softer, fabric designs can sometimes be more comfortable if you're wearing them for extended periods of time.

But let's get to the good stuff: Here are the best cooling eye masks that will leave your face feeling refreshed and looking puff-free.

1 Best Compression Mask: A Deep-Conditioning Gel Mask That Soothes Itchy Eyes Amazon MediViz Cooling Eye Mask $15 AmazonBuy Now Not only does MediViz's eye mask work on dark circles and puffiness, it's also an effective treatment for facial pain. This deep-conditioning mask also works as a weighted compress to relieve sinus pain and itchy allergy eyes. The massage beads inside also never stick together no matter how long you freeze the mask. They easily mold to your face shape as they warm up, reaching every section of skin around your eyes for a flawless fit. Just pop it in the freezer for up to two hours and relax while it relieves that killer sinus headache. One fan of this mask raves, "After using it for several days, I can confirm that I can see some relief for my puffy eyes. I am sure that over time I will see more and more relief." The one downside to this mask is that the strap isn't adjustable, and thus might be a little tight on larger heads.

2 Best Mask With Eye-Holes: A Gel-Therapy Option That's Toxin-Free Amazon KimKoo Gel Eye Mask $11 AmazonBuy Now Kimkoo's gel eye mask is perfect for anyone who wants to be able to get on with their day while they're waiting for puffiness and pain to reside. Made with extra wide eye-openings and a velcro strap, it's easy to fasten it around your face and let the cool gel do its thing while you go about your business. On top of that, every ingredient in this mask is environmentally friendly and toxin-free, from the purified water inside to the cold-resistant PVC. One reviewer is obsessed with this mask, writing, "I put it on in the morning... and I can still see through the eye slits to make my coffee. Life is good again!!"

3 Most Breathable: A Cooling Mask Perfect For Sensitive Skin Amazon Kegto Ice Eye Mask $12 AmazonBuy Now Kegto's multifunctional eye mask is a must for anyone with dry eyes or sensitive skin thanks to the super breathable nylon cover to protect sensitive skin from tearing or bruising while you're wearing the mask. As a bonus, it also comes with an extra-long, adjustable strap so you can wear the mask just about anywhere on your body: your shoulder, arm, knee, etc. One reviewer swears by it, writing, "It's so comfortable and I finally don't have to use a wet towel for whenever my eyes are itchy or allergies. This mask is AMAZING."