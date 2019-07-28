In the hot weather, it can feel downright uncomfortable to have a blanket on you. But, if you've become used to the comfort and security of your weighted blanket, tossing it aside while you ride out the summer heat is less than ideal. Enter: the best cooling weighted blankets. This breathable bedding provides all of the therapeutic support of a typical weighted blanket while keeping you dry and comfortable as you sleep.

In case you're wondering what the principal difference is between a cooling weighted blanket and any other one, those that are advertised as cooling are typically made of a fabric like bamboo that helps wick sweat and moisture away rather than absorbing it. Cooling weighted blankets are also thinner and may contain more glass beads rather than dense polyester filling to help keep the blanket lightweight.

When shopping for a cooling weighted blanket, you'll want to pay attention to both the blanket's weight and size. Weighted blankets range from 5 to 25 pounds, and experts recommend picking a blanket weight that's no more than 10 percent of your own body weight plus 1 or 2 pounds.

Meanwhile, the size of the blanket corresponds to typical bed sizes. The size that's best for you depends on your height and whether you want a blanket to cover just your body or one that you can spread across the entire bed.

With that in mind, take a look below at the best cooling weighted blankets.

1. The Overall Best: YnM Cooling Weighted Blanket YnM Cooling Weighted Blanket $108 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of bamboo viscose with glass beads and polyfiber filling, this YnM cooling weighted blanket has earned a glowing, 4.4-star rating on Amazon. The 300-thread-count bamboo exterior is soft and wicks away sweat and moisture to keep you dry throughout the night. Even better, since this blanket is available in two sizes and weights ranging from 7 to 30 pounds, it comes in a size and weight combination that should work for nearly everyone. You can even get it in one of seven color options to match your room decor or existing bedding. To clean it, take your pick between machine washing it or sending it to the dry cleaner. If you decide to machine-wash this blanket, just make sure you air dry it. It's not dryer-safe. What fans say: "I love this blanket. I have a thicker fuzzier weighted blanket that gets way too hot for me with night sweats going on. This one is nicely heavy but also cool. Thinner and less bulky. The fabric is luxurious feeling and well made. The pellets shift a little in their pockets but there is plenty of division to keep the weight distributed evenly. Best night's sleep ever!"

2. The Runner Up: Pine & River Cooling Weighted Blanket Pine & River Cooling Weighted Blanket $90 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're willing to sacrifice color options, this Pine & River cooling weighted blanket is another great choice that has the added advantage of being washer-safe. Bonus: This blanket is safe to go into a low-heat tumble dry cycle in your dryer, so it's that much easier to clean. It's made of bamboo fabric with silica beads to weigh it down and is available in 7-, 15-, and 20-pound sizes. While it's not available in seven colors like the option above, it does come in blue, white, and gray. What fans say: "My wife wanted a cooler weighted blanket for the summer. I was worried the bamboo might be too 'satiny' but she says it's perfect — soft, natural-feeling and cool to the touch. The extra stitching is great; it seems to help keep the beads evenly distributed and feels very high quality."