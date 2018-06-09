Let me ask you this: Why would you lug around a bulky flat iron with a long cord when you can get a compact, cord-free option that works just as well? Chances are, if you're searching for one of the best cordless flat irons, you don't want to. And lucky for you, I've already researched what's available on Amazon and what makes them great — aside from, you know, the cordless factor (which is amazingly convenient for travel, to be honest).

Cordless hair stylers should ideally be compact but powerful and easily charged via a familiar port like a USB. Just like their corded counterparts, they should be able to create smooth styles without causing major damage but remain super portable. Many are even small enough to be called mini flat irons and fit nicely inside a purse or a toiletry bag for extra convenience. While more compact straighteners with smaller heat plates may not be able to style an entire head of thick hair as quickly as larger devices, they'll be a lifesaver when you’re on the move and need a quick touch-up — especially in the summer when flyaways tend to run rampant.

As with any hot tool, it's important to use a strong heat protectant and take breaks in between styling in order avoid damaging your hair. Below, find three highly-rated cordless flat irons that won’t damage your hair. They offer quality features like safety locks and ionic technology for even heat distribution and quick recovery. You'll wish you'd known about them sooner.

1. Best High-End Cordless Flat Iron Amazon Easymoss Cordless Hair Straightener $80 AmazonBuy Now If you're willing to spend a little more for a top-quality heating tool that will last you a long time, consider a cordless hair straightener, like Easymoss' 10.7-inch one, that comes with a lifetime warranty. Because of its titanium plates and advanced infrared heat technology, it gets super hot (up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit) — and fast. It lasts up to 45 minutes once charged, so it's a great option for anyone who needs a little extra power. Also included? Two rechargeable batteries, a charging station, and a waterproof storage bag for optimal safety. Users say it works wonders for straightening and smoothing their hair. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I love this flat iron! I have thick long hair and all the flat irons I've tried before could not get all the kinks out but this 1 not only gets it super straight it also will curl the bottoms! Highly recommend it."

2. Best Mini Cordless Flat Iron Amazon Vinida Cordless Flat Iron $37 AmazonBuy Now Mini flat irons are great for touch-ups and traveling since they can fit into the smallest of bags. Just like the bigger option above, this 7.2-inch one by Vinida is USB rechargeable and, users say, works better than you think. The highly-rated tool features hot plates with rounded outer parts that create serious smoothness when straightening — and even curling — the hair. Boasting three temperature settings from 320 to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, this compact flat iron heats up quickly and automatically shuts off after 60 minutes. It also comes its own storage bag, and is "lightweight and easy to use" per an Amazon reviewer. They wrote, "Love that it's cordless, it's easier to maneuver that way. Took me a little bit of getting used to as I've never used a straightener before, but now that I'm getting the hang of it I love it. Even though it's small, it does a good job, and it's perfect for styling my bangs ever morning. And I love hot pink!"