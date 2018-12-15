Let's face it: Dental care isn't always the most comfortable experience. Traditional flossing can leave you with bleeding, sore gums on a daily basis. Luckily, the best cordless water flossers are gentle on your gums without compromising on effectiveness, and you can use them just about anywhere.

But before you buy a water flosser, it's important to consider any special dental requirements you may have. For example, if you have braces or retainers, you'll want to look for a flosser with strong water pressure — or at least a specialized head — to help remove plaque. Or if you tend to get cavities at the gum line, be sure to consider an option with a scrubber head that can more easily clear away built-up plaque on the surface of your teeth.

You'll also want to keep in mind how often you plan on using your water flosser. While most cordless models are battery-operated, it can be cumbersome to change out batteries on a monthly basis. Be on the lookout for a rechargeable option (or a unique unit that operates on water pressure from your shower).

Sit back and relax, I've got you covered. Here's a list of some of the best cordless water flossers out there to help keep it simple.

1 Best Overall, All Things Considered Waterpik Cordless Freedom Water Flosser $39 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this water flosser by Waterpik sleek, it's extremely powerful, too. Approved by the American Dental Association, this cordless flosser features two pressure modes and comes with three separate flossing tips so you can target all areas of your gums, teeth, and mouth. It's also waterproof and portable — it doesn't require any sort of outlet or special charger, so you can just toss this flosser in its travel bag (which is included) and go. Plus, at only $39 for such a powerful device, it's a steal. With more than 2,000 positive reviews, this flosser is a hit with just about everyone, even people who are skeptical about changing out the batteries. One reviewer wrote, "OK, this thing is AMAZING!! I'm so glad I got this one as opposed to the rechargeable one. I've read reviews about the charging connection on rechargeable one becoming corroded since the socket is on the side and gets water and residue in it." There you have it.

2 Best Budget-Friendly Flosser Anjou Cordless Water Dental Flosser $30 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a slightly more affordable water flosser, this device by Anjou does the trick without compromising on quality. It features a 360-degree rotating nozzle that cleans even the most difficult-to-reach places along the gum line. There are also three pressure options (soft, normal, and pulse) to ensure you get every inch of your teeth with each use. On top of that, this flosser is rechargeable so you don't have to worry about replacing batteries. The only downside is that it doesn't come with flossing tips, so if you have braces, implants, or other dental issues that require extra care, you may want to check out another option.

3 Best Flosser For Traveling KOOVON Cordless Water Flosser $40 Amazon See On Amazon This compact water flosser is the perfect pick for anyone who's always on the go. The telescopic tube design allows you to literally fold it in half and tuck it away in its protective storage case. It also comes with a waterproof pouch that can hold the flosser, dental cleaner, and any extra accessories. Specs-wise, it features a normal jet mode, a gentle mode (for soft or sore gums), and a massage mode. The best part? It comes with four separate tips so you can keep your teeth squeaky clean no matter where you are in the world. Bonus: It can hold a charge for up to 30 days before you'll need to use the USB cable (included) to charge it again.