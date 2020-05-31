Wooden cutting boards need a little TLC every now and then, but not just any oil will do for maintenance. The best cutting board oil is a food-grade safe mineral oil, but for those seeking a natural alternative, coconut oil can also be used.

Mineral oil is the standard for conditioning wooden cutting boards (as well as wooden cooking spoons and bowls) for its resistance to oxidation and odorless, flavorless nature. Be sure to look for food-grade mineral oil or oil labeled as USP, which is processed to pharmaceutical standards and is also food-grade.

Some cooks may prefer a petroleum-free alternative to mineral oil, but you want to be careful to choose an oil that won’t absorb into the wood and potentially turn rancid, like most cooking oils will. Fractionated coconut oil can moisturize a wooden cutting board without going rancid, and no, it won’t make your food taste like coconut.

Any of the oils below will hydrate your wood and in doing so make them less permeable to water or stains, which also helps keep bacteria at bay. With all this in mind, below are the best cutting board oils, including a few highly rated picks with thousands of reviews on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Cutting Board Oil Thirteen Chefs Food Grade Mineral Oil (12 Ounces) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon The best cutting board oil for keeping wood in tip-top shape is this food-grade, USP-grade mineral oil. This particular bottle has a near-perfect 4.9-star rating after more than 5,000 reviews, and shoppers commented it's easy to use and a little bit of product goes a long way. This oil is also NSF-certified, so it's independently tested for public health safety by a third party. The squeeze bottle and cap make it easy to quickly season your board. You can also buy this oil in a half-gallon or gallon size. Use this mineral oil on any kind of wood utensil or bowl to keep it from cracking and drying. You can even use it on marble, granite, and stainless steel appliances, countertops, or other kitchen tools to keep them looking like new. A helpful review: “The best mineral oil I’ve ever used. It absorbs easily on a clean cutting board or butcher block. Our block is built in and I wasn’t 100% sure it was taken care of before us. After a few months of cleaning and oiling with a different mineral oil that left a thick layer of film I found this stuff. It’s been amazing, after one overnight use the wood looked and felt smooth and refreshed. It doesn’t keep the food [odors] ... which is always a wonderful improvement.”

2. The Best Coconut Oil For Cutting Boards Majestic Pure Fractionated Coconut Oil (16 Ounces) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon The best coconut oil for cutting board maintenance is fractionated for a long shelf life and permanent ready-to-use liquid state. It's also surprisingly odorless when compared to standard coconut oils at the grocery store, according to reviewers. With over 8,000 reviews, shoppers commented this is the best fractionated coconut oil they've used on wooden cutting boards. It's also a multitasking dynamo: beyond moisturizing wooden boards they use it as a lotion, makeup remover, and carrier oil for essential oil blends. A helpful review: “I bought this fractionated coconut oil to season my bamboo cutting boards and to cook with. It works nicely for that and I've been experimenting with it for other things too. [...] One of the best things about this product is its incredible size (16 oz) for such a good price, and it also comes with a pump dispenser as well as a traditional flip-top cap. This was my first time trying liquid coconut oil and I am very pleased. [...]”

3. The Best Value UltraPro Food Grade Mineral Oil (128 Ounces) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon For less than $20, you're all set for keeping any wooden cutting boards in excellent condition with this big jug of food-grade mineral oil, which is also NSF-approved. One reviewer commented this gallon of highly rated mineral oil is a lifetime supply for oiling cutting boards. Other shoppers rave about the unbeatable value of this pick and they love using it to keep their stainless steel and other surfaces, including kitchen floors, gleaming like new. A helpful review: “This stuff is perfect. There is no need to waste money on small bottle[s] of cutting board condition. Your best bet is to buy a gallon of this and a set of 12oz squeeze bottles. […] This is a clear, odorless oil that does a great job of conditioning cutting boards. [...] Also, if you look up mineral oil, you will find it has dozens of uses. It's the main ingredient in baby oil, it can be used to lubricate small machinery, protects knives from rusting, is used with a whetstone to sharpen a blade and used to clean stainless steel. For the price, I would recommend grabbing a couple of gallons.”