For the most part, the best cutting boards for knives are ones that your knives can easily score into. That's because when your knife can't score into your cutting board, it becomes dull faster. Not only are dull knives more dangerous to use than sharp knives, they also require more upkeep. But, as anyone who has used a cutting board before knows, there are a lot of materials that allow for scoring and groves. So what else do you need to know?

First, you're probably going to want a wooden cutting board. Let me explain: When your knives score your cutting board, they can leave behind grooves that trap harmful bacteria. And, research shows that knives typically leave deeper groves in plastic cutting boards versus wood, making them more prone to bacteria, and more difficult to clean. So, while well-designed plastic cutting boards might not dull your knives, a wood board is often the safer, more hygienic way to go.

When evaluating wooden cutting boards, look for high-quality materials like teak, maple, or walnut for the best overall cutting board. But, if price is a factor, you could opt for a bamboo cutting board, which is much more affordable, but a bit harder on your knives.

Don't fret: Here are the best cutting boards for knives, below.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Virginia Boys Kitchens Walnut Cutting Board, 17 x 11 inches $60 Amazon See On Amazon If you want to keep your knives sharp, a solid wood cutting board, like this walnut cutting board, is the best bet. While this board is definitely an investment, the soft wood allows your knife to easily score the board without dulling your knives. This durable cutting board will hold up to a lot of repeated use, meaning you won't have to replace it (or your knives) for a while. It also has a carved out groove along the edges that catches juice or liquids so it won't spill over the side. Pick it up in one of eight different size combinations, so you can match it perfectly to the space in your kitchen. What fans say: "This cutting board is an excellent product. I have bought boards in the past that have damaged my knives or fallen apart and splintered. This walnut board is great quality and especially for the price."

2 The Runner Up: A More Affordable Bamboo Board Royal Craft Wood Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board $20 Amazon See On Amazon Bamboo isn't quite as easy on your knives as other woods, but it's a lot less pricy. And, this bamboo cutting board has been tested by hundreds of fans, many of whom say that it hasn't done damage to their cutlery. This one is made of 100-percent organic bamboo, giving it antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that can help prevent cross-contamination. While this only comes in one size, 18 by 12 inches, it has a money-back guarantee if you decide to try it out and it doesn't work in your space. What fans say: "My wife has loved this board. We thought our knives were dulling, turns out it was the cutting board. This actually helped. (D)irect quote from my wife "I didn't know this would make that big of a difference.""