The Dead Sea is known for its high saline content, which allows swimmers to float on the surface of the water. But the Dead Sea is also a treasure trove for skin care enthusiasts thanks to the famous black clay found on the sea floor which is rich in minerals and antioxidants that are incredibly good for your skin. However, the popularity of this unique clay also means that the market is flooded with mud masks that claim to be made with clay from the Dead Sea. This can make it hard to know what the best Dead Sea mud masks truly are, which is why I've put together this handy guide.

All three of the options on this list are made with genuine Dead Sea mud and no unnecessary added toxins or harsh chemicals. They can help with everything from clogged pores and uneven skin tone to acne and psoriasis. And while most of them are marketed for use on your face, you can also use them all over your body to help with things like bacne, dry spots, and irritation.

What's really wonderful about these masks is that they're safe for nearly all skin types. I have sensitive skin that's definitely on the drier side, but I find that this type of mud doesn't dry out my skin the way other clay masks do; in fact, they're actually quite nourishing. And if you're oily-skinned or acne-prone? Perfect. These pore-sucking masks are definitely right for you.

1 A Dead Sea Mud Mask That Amazon Reviewers Swear By Aria Starr Dead Sea Mud Mask $12 Amazon See On Amazon This amazing Dead Sea mud mask from Aria Starr does it all. Because Dead Sea mud is rich in a bunch of beneficial minerals like magnesium, calcium, and potassium — which help with overall skin health by repairing your natural protective barrier — it's amazing at purifying and healing stressed faces from daily elemental wear and tear. The natural presence of sulfur works to empty out clogged pores and help prevent breakouts, while ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, and jojoba oil work to further soothe stressed-out skin and provide a healthy dose of much-needed moisture to areas afflicted by consistent or seasonal dryness.

2 This One's Also Great Anjou Dead Sea Mud Mask $12 Amazon See On Amazon This Dead Sea mud mask from Anjou claims that it can lift your impurities up, up, and away, and TBH, I believe it. Like the Aria Starr mask, this other budget-friendly option includes aloe vera for its soothing properties, but it also includes allantoin, a natural plant derivative that promotes healing, helps smooth out skin's texture, and can promote the building of healthy skin cells, making it perfect for folks with sensitive or acne-prone skin who are looking to treat their hyperpigmentation or soothe pesky breakouts. This formula is free of phthalates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances, so you don't have to worry that it'll irritate any preexisting skin conditions.