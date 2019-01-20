If brushing your dog's teeth on a daily (or near daily) basis isn't realistic, giving your pup a dental chew to gnaw on for at least 30 minutes a day is the next best thing. But, before you buy, you should know that the best dental chews for dogs differ from ordinary dog chews and treats in several different ways.

For one, dental chews often have edges and curves to help scrub tartar off of a canine's teeth. Some dental chews are even made of an abrasive surface or contain ingredients like cinnamon and cloves that help promote dental health as well.

The most obvious difference between a dog chew for teeth and one that is just a fun treat? Dog chews for teeth will almost always be labeled with the word "dental." And, if you're looking for a top of the line dog chew, keep an eye out for a chew endorsed by the VHOC (Veterinary Oral Health Council).

Since there are a lot of options out there, take a look below at some of the best dog chews for teeth you can buy for your pet. And don't forget: Always supervise your dog when they are working on a chew.

1 The Overall Best, According To Vets Purina Veterinary Diets Dental Chewz (5 ounces) $12 Amazon See On Amazon Although many dental products for dogs purport to help reduce tartar, these Purina dental chews have actually been scientifically proven to remove tartar and freshen breath, earning these chews the endorsement of the VOHC. They are made of an easily digestible beefhide and come in a 5-ounce bag of varying shapes and sizes. With eight to 10 chews per box, this is one of the more expensive dental chews out there. However, because of the tough nature of beefhide, many reviewers report that these chews last a long time and can take some dogs up to a week to finish off one. What fans say: "These were recommended by my vet, and my 5-month-old Lab can not get enough of them. They keep his attention for a long time, and they don't smell horrible like other dental chews."

2 The Most Affordable Ark Naturals Dental Chews (12 ounces) $10 Amazon See On Amazon If your dog goes through dental chews fast, these Ark Naturals dental chews may be what you need. They contain more chews per bag, and have a lower price tag than the Purina 5-ounce pack above. These chews are designed with abrasive exterior ridges to reduce tartar and plaque on your pup's teeth. And, as your dog works through one of these, they'll eventually chew to the soft inner filling containing ingredients like cloves and cinnamon that help freshen it's breath the way that a toothpaste would. Best yet, the primary ingredient for these Ark Naturals chews is rice, so they're a great choice for dogs with food sensitivities, since they're free of meat, wheat, corn, soy, artificial colors, and preservatives. What fans say: "I have a Dachshund, a breed notorious for bad teeth and stinky breath, and my girl is no exception. She's had two dental cleanings at the vet, and despite trying several products and brushing her teeth, I saw the plaque and tartar building up again. I found this on Amazon and gave it a try. Now her teeth look nearly clean, her gums are pink, and her breath doesn't smell like death."