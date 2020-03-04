If you want a standalone camera without spending too much, you’re in luck. The best digital cameras under $100 often have image sensors similar to a smartphone camera but are also highly portable so they're nice to bring on outings and trips — especially since using a digital camera provides you with plenty of space to take tons of pictures.

When you’re trying to choose the a digital camera, there are a few things that you should consider. First, for ease of use, look for additional features like face detecting portrait modes, large LCD screens, and video recording.

Next, you'll want to consider image quality. Bigger sensors capture more light for taking better quality photos even when you're in a dimly lit room. Most smartphone cameras have 1/2.3-inch sensors or larger, so your digital camera should, too. In order to get a larger 1-inch sensor for even higher quality pictures, though, you're looking at the $400 mark. However, a digital camera isn't the only way to get better pictures. That's why I've also included a lens set that'll work with most iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel models to improve your photos in a snap (and for less than $40) if you don't need extra memory room.

To help you pick the perfect option for your photography needs, here’s a roundup of the best digital cameras under $100. All of these compact designs offer plenty of storage space and are super budget-friendly.

1. The Best Overall Digital Camera Under $100 Nikon COOLPIX A10 Digital Camera (Renewed) $89 | Amazon See On Amazon The Nikon COOLPIX A10 is one of the best all-around point-and-shoot cameras that’s extra affordable. It features a 1/2.3-inch CCD image sensor for 16.1-megapixel photos and 720p HD videos. There’s a 5-times optical zoom for capturing stunning close-ups or group photos from a distance. It has a 2.7-inch large LCD screen, a smart portrait system with options like face priority, skin softening, and blink warning. Plus, there are also 15 different scene modes ranging from beach to snow to night portrait. This camera is not wireless or Bluetooth enabled, so you’ll need to buy a cable separately or use micro SD cards to upload your images onto your computer. It's powered via two AA batteries. However, there's no panorama mode. This certified refurbished model comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee so you can grab it for less but with plenty of peace of mind. Helpful review: “Was a bit apprehensive ordering a refurbished camera but the price was too good to pass up. I was really surprised that the camera is like new and it takes sharp and perfect pictures. I am really happy with the deal and the product!”

2. The Best Digital Camera Under $100 With 360 Sweep Panorama Sony DSCW800/B 20.1 MP Digital Camera $98 | Amazon See On Amazon The Sony DSCW800/B 20.1 MP Digital Camera features a 1/2.3-inch super HD CCD sensor that’s able to take 20.1-megapixel images and 720p HD video. But the standout feature with this one is the 360-degree sweep panorama mode. This camera is also effortless to use with an easy mode and a smile shutter feature that instantly detects smiles and recognizes the scene’s lighting to adjust for the optimal shot. It also has a large 2.7-inch LCD screen. However, you have to purchase your memory card separately. This camera's lithium battery is charged via USB, so it’s super easy to charge on the go. Helpful review: “It delivers on being a high definition, easy to use point-and-click camera. Its Programmed Exposure mode is perfect for warm photos and scenery while its Auto Tracking mode is best for taking clear, crisp movement shots. I was able to take shots of cars speeding along the road with zero blur.”

3. The Best Budget Digital Camera Under $50 GordVE Digital Camera $47 | Amazon See On Amazon This GordVE digital camera is a budget-friendly option with plenty of features like face detect, anti-shake, smile capture, continuous shot, and a self-timer but still somehow less than $50. It has a CMOS sensor for 18-megapixel images, though the width is not noted, and it also takes video. There’s also an 8-times digital zoom and a 2.7-inch LCD screen for easy viewing like the two more expensive models. This camera supports a max 32GB SD card for saving photos, but the memory cards must be purchased separately. It uses a lithium battery that lasts for about 250 shots before needing to be recharged. Helpful review: “A good camera for Traveling and for taking on the road and for various events. Very compact and conveniently wrap around in your pocket. shooting quality is good. The battery lasts for a long time."