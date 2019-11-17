The 3 Best Dog Shampoos For Dandruff

Dandruff in dogs can stem from something as simple as dry, winter weather or it could be caused by one of a wide range of underlying health issues which will warrant a trip the vet. Once you have confirmed clean bill of health and ruled out any serious afflictions, you'll be happy to know that there are dog shampoos specifically designed for dandruff. The best dog shampoos for dandruff are formulated for canines to help soothe flaky skin, but there are a few things to know before you buy.

While it may be tempting to bathe your dog with a human anti-dandruff shampoo that you might already own, it's important to buy one especially formulated for dogs. Since people and canines have different skin pH levels, using a human shampoo on a dog may actually further aggravate and make their dry, flaky skin worse. Look for shampoos made with natural, antifungal ingredients to treat your dog's dry skin. Dog shampoos for dandruff are often made with ingredients like oatmeal and aloe vera that can help soothe itchy skin more naturally.

But, if you've tried shampoos to no avail, you might be better off consulting with your vet for a treatment that is prescribed based on the specific conditions of your dog's skin. But keep scrolling down for more details on the three best dog shampoos for dandruff.

1. The Best Overall: Pet MD Benzoyl Peroxide Medicated Shampoo Pet MD Benzoyl Peroxide Medicated Shampoo For Dogs $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to active ingredients like 3% benzoyl peroxide, 2% sulfur, and 2% salicylic acid, this antibacterial and antifungal shampoo can tackle a wide range of canine skin issues, from dandruff and itching to scaly skin, acne, and dermatitis. Amazon reviewers rave that this formula really helps minimize dandruff on their pets. How it works: Wash your pet with warm water and then lather on this dandruff shampoo. Massage thoroughly and gently wash off after 5 to 10 minutes. One note: Like many medicated shampoos, this one has a strong scent which reviewers point out. But, the shampoo is also free of parabens and soap for a cleaner formula. What dog owners say: “I really love this shampoo because it treated my dog's dandruff issues with just one use. His dandruff is 90 percent gone now, and I had tried about 5 other products before this and none of them worked. Highly recommended!”

2. The Best Natural Shampoo: Mika Pets Oatmeal & Aloe Dog Shampoo Mika Pets Oatmeal & Aloe Dog Shampoo $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you'd prefer a more natural approach to soothing your dog's dandruff problem, this 16-ounce Mika Pets hypoallergenic oatmeal dog shampoo is a great option to help reduce dandruff and itchy skin. Made without parabens, sulfates, phosphates, and MEA-DEA in its ingredient list, this shampoo relies on natural ingredients like oatmeal and aloe vera to moisturize and exfoliate. It also has a pleasant and light coconut scent. What dog owners say: “My little Bertie had this itchy flaky dandruff and this shampoo did wonders. It removed all the dandruff and left his hair so soft and fluffy. He is a long haired dachshund and now just as soft and cuddly as can be.”