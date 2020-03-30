Drones are one of the hottest tech gadgets for both adults and kids, but you don’t have to go broke to get your hands one. The best drones under $50 are a perfect pick for those who want to test it out, or are looking for a gift for kids or friends. However, despite the low price tag, you can still find features like a camera for recording video and taking photos, a flight time of six minutes or more per charge, one-key start and return function, and the ability to do fun tricks like a 360-degree flip.

When you’re shopping for a drone, there are a few things you should consider. The first is ease of use. For those who are beginners at flying, it'd be smart to choose a drone with automated flying controls like one-key operation to initiate flight and land safely as well as one that's durable enough to handle multiple crashes. If you want to take aerial photos, you’ll want a drone with a 720-pixel camera and altitude hold to enable it to hover at a set height so the drone remains stable while taking images and videos.

With so many out on the market, here's my roundup of the best drones under $50 to help get you started. All of these are top-rated with features and flight time to satisfy both beginners or any drone hobbyist on a budget. Just note that you may have to register your drone with the Federal Aviation Administration before taking flight.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Drone Under $50 ORRENTE FPV Drone $46 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want a portable camera drone with a sizable battery life and plenty of cool features, the ORRENTE FPV Drone is a great pick for less than $50. This drone you control with a smartphone has a 720 pixel camera with altitude hold and 10 to 20 minutes of flight time between charges, according to reviewers. You can even livestream footage from your smartphone. There’s 360-degree flip, roll, and spiral trick options, along with three different speed adjustments and the ability to create a flight path. It features one-key takeoff and landing, plus gravity control. This drone also has the ability to return the drone if it gets out of sight automatically, a great perk for beginners and more experienced fliers alike. When you're all done, just fold it up to conveniently stash it in a bag. “I really like the size of this drone. It's very compact. Traveling with it is super easy because I don't have to find a really big open space to put it in, unlike my other drone that has a really big body and blades that I have to accommodate,” claimed one reviewer. What fans say: “Way cool. It has a really nice camera that you can capture amazing videos with. It's really easy to use, and the app was easy to navigate.”

2. The Most Durable Drone For Beginners Under $50 Potensic A30W FPV Drone With Camera $46 | Amazon See On Amazon While its fly time of six to eight minutes per charge is a little less impressive than the top pick, if frequent crashes and other wear and tear are a concern, consider the Potensic A30W FPV drone. This model has super easy operational controls like one-key takeoff and landing along with an emergency stop. There’s also a waypoint flight option allowing you to set paths. Plus, it has circle propeller guards to protect the drone from rough impromptu landings, so it’s a durable choice making it an excellent choice for beginners. It also features altitude hold mode for taking high-quality photos and video with a 720 pixel camera. What fans say: “The Potensic A30W is a great indoor beginner drone that can also handle flying outside with some wind. Altitude Hold works well on this drone, and it is a very stable flyer. It’s one of the more durable drones I have flown.”

3. The Best Drone Under $50 For Kids Jasonwell Hand Operated Drone for Kids $26 | Amazon See On Amazon The Jasonwell hand-operated drone is a great pick for younger kids and anyone who isn't looking for a high-tech way to navigate a drone. It’s designed for kids ages three years and up and even features infrared motion sensors to detect obstacles and a sturdy, protected design so it's extra durable. To operate, just charge it using the included USB cord, and give it soft toss in the air, and it’ll start to hover. Steer it with your hand, no remote or smartphone necessary. To land it, simply grab the unit, flip it over, and turn it off. There are two speeds to choose from, and the flight time lasts up to 8 minutes. However, it doesn't include a camera. What fans say: “This is such a fun little drone. My kids love it and literally chased it from the backyard all the way down the street and back again. It was so fun for them to figure it out themselves, how to maneuver it, and change it from regular speed to high speed. All the neighborhood kids are showing up asking to play with it too! Definitely worth getting!”