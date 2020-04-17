Traditional can openers can be a hassle to use, and they can also cause a fair bit of hand strain. The best electric can openers will let you quickly open a can with minimal effort.

There are two main things you'll want to consider when shopping for an electric can opener: size and whether the opener cuts on the top or side of the can.

Size

Most electric can openers sit on top of your counter, which isn't ideal if you're squeezed for space. But there are also compact handheld electric can openers available which you can stash in a drawer.

Also keep in mind: Some can openers don't work with larger cans, so if that's a concern for you, be sure to double check.

Side Cutting vs Top Cutting

Top-cutting electric can openers slice around the inner perimeter of the lid, which means the blade may make contact with the contents inside. Top-cutting openers are also more likely to leave jagged edges behind, so they're a little less safe. However, top-cutting can openers are still very common and get the job done.

Side-cut cutting can openers, on the other hand, slice around the side of the can just below the lip of the lid. This results in a cleaner, less jagged cut, and these also prevent contact with the contents inside the can.

Here’s my roundup of the best electric can openers. And just for good measure, I've included a handy electric jar opener, too.

1. The Overall Best POHL SCHMITT Electric Can Opener $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric can opener slices along the side of the can for a clean cut that's free of jagged edges. The push-down lever doesn’t require a lot of pressure to operate, and the magnet removes and holds the lid after cutting, so you can easily grab the can. For added versatility, it also features a built-in bottle opener on the front and a knife sharpener on the back. Keep in mind though: Reviewers report that this option doesn't work as well with larger cans, but works great with standard 14.5 ounce cans. According to fans: “I bought this machine after deeply cutting my finger on a handheld can opener. It had good reviews, but it turned out to be a GREAT can opener! Super easy to assemble (only one step), a cinch to operate, quiet, and the edges are smooth. Why didn't I buy this years ago??"

2. The Best For Large Cans Cuisinart SCO-60 Deluxe Stainless Steel Can Opener $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Boasting consistently high ratings, this Cuisinart electric can opener works well with larger cans up to 32 ounces, as well as with smaller ones. It comes in four finishes including brushed stainless steel for an upscale feel, but unlike the above option, it slices around the top of the can instead if the side, so there's more risk of getting a jagged edge. The magnet removes and holds the lid after cutting, like the first pick, and the lever is detachable for easy cleaning. According to fans: “I picked this one on looks and price. It turned out to be a good choice. The can opener works great. It has opened every can I have tried. It is tall enough for large cans, easy to use, easy to clean, and is very quiet.”

3. The Best Handheld Electric Can Opener Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $25 | Amazon See On Amazon My pick for best handheld electric can opener is this side-cutting model from Kitchen Mama. It's small enough to fit in a kitchen drawer but — since it is battery operated — you can also stash it in a backpack or picnic basket for camping and picnics. It's just as easy to operate as the other options, but since there's no magnet, you'll need to remove the lid yourself. However, it latches onto the can with just one hand, which can be a big benefit. Instead of plugging it into an outlet, this opener requires four AA batteries to operate, which are not included. According to fans: “Works perfectly! When I need to open a can I just line it up on the edge, just set it on top at the rim of can and push the button on top. When it completes opening just hit button again and it reverses and stops. Lid comes off with clean edges, nothing sharp that could cut as you are removing lid."