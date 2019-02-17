A simple search for the "best electric cheese graters" will yield a lot of poor-quality kitchen gadgets that just can't get the job done. That's because most high-quality electric cheese graters are not specifically designed for cheese. The best models to buy are actually multi-functional slicers with track records for quickly and efficiently grating cheese. Not only will these slicers provide the most bang for your buck, but they're usually better equip to handle hard and softer cheeses, given that they're designed to chop various foods of different consistencies.

When shopping for any kitchen appliance, it's important to keep your budget in mind. For the less than $50 price, you likely can't go wrong with the MeyKey tabletop model. Not only can it shred, grate, and slice both hard and soft cheeses, it also double as a salad shooter and vegetable slicer.

To shred cheese directly over a plate of food or the pot on the stove, invest in a handheld version like the Presto electric slicer, which has a built-in handle for easy use. And if you're looking for the most versatile kitchen buy, consider a food processor that can tackle any recipe you have in the works.

For more details on these three best electric cheese graters, read on below.

1 Best Overall, All Things Considered MeyKey Professional Salad Maker $48 Amazon See On Amazon Since most people don’t have room in the kitchen cabinets for an unlimited number of gadgets, this electric salad maker and cheese grater offers value beyond price. For $48, it doesn’t just grate cheese, it can also shred and slice vegetables and nuts as well with its four stainless steel cone-shaped blade options. That means you don’t have to buy separate gadgets for grating and slicing, saving tons of space in your kitchen storage area. Plus, all of the parts are dishwasher safe except for the base (which can be wiped clean), and, unlike the other options on this list, reviews have noted that it can handle grating both both hard and soft cheeses. With its easy to use on/off button and its lightweight countertop design, this product is simply the best you can buy when it comes to grating cheese electrically.

2 Runner Up: A Fan-Favorite Handheld Cheese Grater That's A Bit Cheaper PRESTO Salad Shooter $28 Amazon See On Amazon For occasions when you want to finely grate cheese directly over a dish (like parmesan on top of a warm plate of fresh pasta), a grater with a handle like this electric slicer is the most efficient way to accomplish this. It’s a multifunctional tool that can be also used to chop vegetables, and it comes with two blade styles that can slice cheese into shreds as well as finer slices. Fans rave about this powerful kitchen tool, "Wow! I wish I had bought this years ago just for shredding/grating cheese. I make a large mac n cheese casserole & grating all that cheese is so tiresome, especially in my hot kitchen... This little gizmo is perfect." One thing to note: Though this grater does have an easy-to-grip handle, it will need to be plugged into an outlet to work.