For a moment, forget what you think you know about electric knives. True, some look (and sound) like they belong in a tool shed and not at a dinner table. But a quality electric knife is a convenient appliance that deserves a spot in your kitchen. To help you sort through the dozens of models available, here are a few things to consider when evaluating which of the best electric knives is right for you.

An electric knife is a great tool for carving presentation-worthy slices, from holiday roasts to turkeys. But if you want to do more like cut through heavy loaves of bread or neatly slice fruits or vegetables, look for a knife with more than one blade for versatility.

For durability, the blades should be made from stainless steel. Since electric knives have two parallel blades that saw in opposite directions, any bending of the blades will render them useless. The blades should also be easy to remove and clean, as food and bacteria will inevitably get between them. A storage solution like a block or case can also ensure a long life for your blades.

For comfort and stability, look for an electric knife with a handle that’s manageable in size and shape. Depending on what you’re slicing, hands can get wet or greasy, and a good grip will ensure safety.

Whether slicing meat, bread, or tomatoes, the best electric knives below will make you look like a pro and save you time in the kitchen.

1. The Overall Best: Cuisinart CEK-40 Electric Knife Cuisinart CEK-40 Electric Knife $35 | Amazon See on Amazon At first glance, the overall best electric knife from Cuisinart resembles a standard knife, and that’s certainly part of its appeal. Users also praise it for its ability to cut “paper-thin” slices of meat. It comes equipped with a bread blade and a carving blade which can also be used for cutting large blocks of cheese, fruits, and vegetables. The 9-inch carving blade is long enough to work on large cuts of meat and bigger fruits like pineapples. The Cuisinart is powered by a pressure-activated on-off trigger under the handle, and allows for continuous slicing so you can work quickly and efficiently. Both blades remove safely for easy cleaning and maintenance, and when you’re not using the knife, it can be stored in its wooden docking station on your countertop or in a drawer. What fans say: "I have used it throughout the holiday season to carve our prime rib and several roasts. It worked like a dream even though I have a very nice set of high end carving knives. It is very smooth and has a great feel allowing for excellent control. I was able to easily cut some of the meat paper thin. I really love this knife and highly recommend it. The price is excellent as well!"

2. The Most Affordable: Black + Decker 9-Inch Electric Carving Knife Black + Decker 9-Inch Electric Carving Knife $15 | Amazon See on Amazon It would be easy to dismiss an electric knife that retails for less than some fancy deli sandwiches, but users love this option from Black + Decker. Simple in design and without any added accessories, it has a 9-inch all-purpose blade that can slice meat, bread, and cheese. Quite a few reviewers also note using this electric knife to help cut through foam and upholstery for home and craft projects. A generous 5-foot cord gives you a range of motion while working so you're less likely to need an extension cord. Like most electric knives, the Black + Decker is powered by a trigger under the ergonomic handle, but has a built-in safety lock feature that some reviewers note can be cumbersome. While it doesn't come with a storage case or block, it's slim enough to fit in a drawer and can be kept wrapped in a cotton dish towel to keep small or wandering hands safe.