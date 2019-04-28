Why deal with the hassle of gas or charcoal smokers when you can cook perfectly smoked BBQ every time with an electric smoker? Ideal for people who live in fire-ban areas or for home cooks who are new to smoking, the best electric smokers are easy to use and their push-button controls allow you to manage the cooking temperature with far more precision than a gas cooker. They are also typically more affordable than their non-electric counterparts.

When shopping for an electric smoker, many of the best models boast features like viewing windows so you can visually monitor your food's progress or an extra-large amount of cooking space. You can even splurge on an electric cooker with a remote control that allows you to keep track of your smoker from afar. While these features are certainly nice to have, if you're on a budget, you can also find options that lack these bells and whistles but still offer a quality cooking experience.

Keep in mind that since electric smokers require access to an outlet, you can't just set them up anywhere. But for the money, you can't beat their value. Without further ado, take a look below at the three best electric smokers on the market.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered Smoke Hollow Digital Electric Smoker with Window, Stainless Steel $250 Amazon See On Amazon For the best bang for your buck, look no further than this stainless steel Smoke Hollow electric smoker. It has an extra-large, 720-square-inch capacity with four chrome-plated racks that can fit twelve whole chickens or two entire turkeys. It also boasts a digital display and controls, and a glass viewing window that lets you monitor your food without having to open the door and let smoke pour out. With an external-loading wood chip tray that allows you to add more wood chips while you cook and a powerful, 1500-watt heating source, this smoker has earned its glowing, 4.1-star rating on Amazon.

2. An Investment-Worthy Smoker Masterbuilt Front Controller Electric Smoker with Window and RF Controller $400 Amazon See On Amazon With 730 square inches of cooking space over four racks, this Masterbuilt electric smoker is only a smidge bigger than the previous pick. Plus, it has a similar glass viewing window and digital display as the best overall smoker above. However, where this model starts to standout from others on this list is the convenience factor: This smoker comes with a remote control that enables you to monitor your cooking from a distance. With this model, you can keep an eye on the smoker's temperature and your meat's internal temperature from your couch without having to get up and constantly walk over to the smoker to check on it. It also boasts a wood chip tray as well as a removable drip tray that makes it easier to clean. With 800 watts of heating, it's not the most powerful electric smoker on the market, but it's certainly one of the largest and most convenient.