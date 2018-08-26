There's nothing worse than when your feet are freezing and you can't seem to warm them up, no matter how many layers of wool you're wearing. The good news? A solid pair of heated socks can solve that problem. The best electric socks out there keep your feet toasty warm without the bulk of thicker cold-weather socks.

The key to picking the perfect pair is to consider how much time you spend outdoors. If you're an avid skier or hiker, you'll need a pair of socks with extra-long battery life, or at least a rechargeable battery. It'd also be a good idea to search for socks made of sweat-wicking, anti-microbial material to keep you dry and comfortable. But if you plan on wearing them around the house, consider a thinner fabric so you don't overheat.

It's also important to consider how often you'll be wearing them. If you live in a chilly climate and plan on pretty much living in them, look for socks made with durable fabrics and removable wiring for when you toss them in the washing machine. But if it's more of an occasional use on a super frigid day, then feel free to consider ultra-luxe fabrics, even if they don't hold up quite as well in the wash.

With so many options, it can be hard to make a decision. Here's a list of the best electric socks on the market to help your feet stay toasty all day, every day.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Mobile Warming Heated Electric Socks With Remote $84 Amazon Boasting an 11-hour battery life, this pair of socks will keep you warm for the longest amount of time. They also reach up to the knee, making them a solid pick for cold-weather activities. Buy Now Made with an antibacterial tri-blend, these heated socks absorb sweat and resist odors to keep you dry and comfy when you're out on the trails or slopes. Plus, they reach all the way to the knee, so they offer slight compression to your calves and ankles to keep your blood circulating in the cold. And then there's the heat element. The lithium-ion battery is so slim that you'll hardly even notice it when you slip it into the socks. The battery lasts up to 11 hours of continuous use and is totally rechargeable. Plus, you can control your heat settings from the wireless remote so you don't have to pull off your boots and mess with your socks. The only downside to these socks is that some reviewers mentioned they could feel the wires inside the socks, even though they're sewn into the fabric. You'll also need to hand-wash these to keep them from wearing. Available Sizes: Men's 4-10/Women's 6-11, Men's 10-14

2 The Best Machine-Washable Socks Savior Battery Heated Socks $80 Amazon This pair of socks stays warm up to six hours (a little over half of the time as the top pick does). But, they're machine-washable, come with rechargeable batteries, and feature multiple heat settings. Buy Now Made with breathable cotton, these electric socks are safe for the washing machine (but be sure remove the battery packs and throw the socks in washing bags to minimize wear-and-tear). On top of that, they have all the necessities — rechargeable batteries, multiple settings, and rapid heat release to warm you up right away. This option doesn't boast the same impressive battery life as the overall best above: These socks last two to six hours, which may not cover a whole day of skiing or hiking. But if you're mostly planning to use this pair for shoveling the driveway and short, cold-weather walks, they'll do the trick. Available Sizes: Small (Size 5-6.5) — Large (Size 9-10.5)

3 The Best For Indoors MARS Wellness Heated Microwaveable Foot Booties $31 Amazon These booties are made with a soft fabric that can be warmed in the microwave and worn indoors. They're also lined with herbs like lavender for a more relaxing experience. Buy Now These soothing, heated booties are made with soft micro-plush and are perfect for spending the day indoors. They're also loose around the ankles to keep your feet from overheating, and they're lined with a varieties of aromatic herbs like lavender and lemongrass for a totally luxe experience. It's easy to pop them in the microwave, slip them on, and let your feet bliss out for a couple of hours. One thing to keep in mind is that these booties are definitely hand-wash only. And due to their bulk, they're really for in-home use only. But if you're looking for a comfy option to wear while watching tv at home, this is a great choice. Available Sizes: One Size Fits All