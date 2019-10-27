When you're shopping for the best electric toothbrushes for sensitive teeth, it's important to look closely at a potential toothbrush's features, since not every brush out there works well for tooth sensitivity. That's because, according to New York-based dentist Dr. Greg Gelfand, DDS, in an interview with Bustle, tooth sensitivity often stems from issues like plaque buildup, receding gums, and/or cavities, and using an electric toothbrush with overly hard bristles or one that vibrates too much may actually cause damage to the enamel of the teeth and lead to even more sensitivity.

However, because electric toothbrushes are more efficient than manual ones at scrubbing bacteria off your teeth, the right electric toothbrush can be beneficial in minimizing tooth sensitivity from these underlying dental problems. The key is finding one that is gentle. So, when shopping for an electric toothbrush, Dr. Gelfand offers this advice: "I recommend that people with sensitive teeth buy an electric toothbrush that has the option of adjusting the power levels. Lower power allows the user to brush thoroughly without damaging the enamel of the teeth. Also, the toothbrush should have an option for extra-soft bristle attachment. The extra-soft bristles and lower power option allows the user to do a gentle, but thorough, cleaning," he says.

Keep scrolling. I've gathered up the three best electric toothbrushes for sensitive teeth that you can buy. And, in case you might need it, there's an affordable toothpaste Amazon reviewers with sensitive teeth swear by. Happy brushing.

1. The Best Overall: Oral-B Gum & Sensitive Care Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Gum & Sensitive Care Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $90 | Amazon See On Amazon With its soft bristles and three power modes, including an extra-gentle “sensitive” mode, this Oral-B Gum and Sensitive Care rechargeable electric toothbrush is the ideal pick for people with tooth sensitivity. It even has a pressure sensor that lights up to alert you when you are pressing too hard, as well as a 30-second timer that indicates when it's time to switch sides as you brush. Plus, this toothbrush comes with accessories like a handy charger, two brush heads, and a travel case. You can also connect it via Bluetooth to the Oral-B app to log and track your brushing habits. What fans say: “Just got this toothbrush today. It was recommended by my dentist due to my receding gums causing me to have sensitive teeth. Just used it for the first time and teeth feel super clean. Love it already.”

2. The Best Splurge: Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush $137 | Amazon See On Amazon For a truly customizable brushing experience, splurge on this Philips Sonicare 6100 toothbrush. With this highly rated electric toothbrush, you can choose between three different modes (clean, white, and gum care) as well three different power intensities. It also contains other helpful features like a pressure sensor that pulsates when you are pressing too hard, a two-minute timer, and a built-in brush head replacement reminder. Like the best overall pick above, it comes with bundle of accessories, like a travel case, charger, and two plaque-control brush heads. (However, it's also possible to swap the included brush heads out for Philips' extra-soft "sensitive" brush heads, which are sold separately.) What fans say: “This toothbrush is slick and lightweight and feels great on my teeth. I wish it didn't spray as much when I remove it from my mouth, but my teeth feel super clean and I have sensitive teeth and gums and haven't had any problems!”

3. The Most Affordable: Fairywill Sonic Powered Electric Toothbrush Fairywill Sonic Powered Electric Toothbrush $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This Fairywill sonic-powered electric toothbrush is an affordably-priced option that boasts a "gentle" mode (one of five power modes that this toothbrush offers) that is optimal for sensitive teeth. Like more expensive brushes, it also has a built-in two-minute timer that pauses at 30-second intervals to let you know when it’s time to switch your toothbrush’s position, and it comes with three brush heads, making it an amazing value for the price. Please take note: Unlike classic electric toothbrushes, this model can be charged via an included USB cord. While you'll have to provide your own port, this can be convenient if you're traveling, as you don't have to lug an individual toothbrush charger with you. What fans say: “I love this toothbrush. It is my first electric toothbrush and it cleans so nice! I have sensitive teeth and I use it on the sensitive mode and it is great. I've had it for about 2 months and I've only charged it once. I brush my teeth two times a day.”