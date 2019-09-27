If you find yourself frequently battling tough laundry stains, you may want to switch to a laundry detergent that contains added enzymes. That's because the best enzyme laundry detergents utilize naturally occurring proteins to break down stains and odor-causing bacteria on clothes. Whether you're dealing with grass, food, or blood stains, some people report more success at removing them with enzyme-based detergents than with detergents that utilize only chemical stain removers.

When shopping for an enzyme laundry detergent, you'll want to pay attention to detergents that have "bio" somewhere in their name. That's an indication that the detergent likely contains enzymes in it. Beyond that, you can find enzyme laundry detergents in liquid, powder, and pod forms. The best option for you will largely depend on your preferences.

Keep in mind: Liquid detergents generally offer the best overall value and take up less space than their powder counterparts. However, powder detergent may offer an advantage when it comes to physically lifting out mud from clothes. Meanwhile, pod detergents have become popular for the convenience they offer, with no measuring involved. But pod detergents are often the most expensive type of detergent when you look at price per load.

Take a look below at the three best enzyme laundry detergents you can buy.

1. The Best Overall: Presto! 96% Biobased Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent Presto! 96% Biobased Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent, 2 Pack (53 Loads Each) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This Presto! 96% biobased concentrated liquid laundry detergent offers the best value of any enzyme-based laundry detergent you will find. It boasts several different plant-based enzyme blends to tackle different kinds of stains: amylase, which is effective at removing starches; protease, which is ideal for removing fat, grass, and oil stains; and mannanase, which is great for tackling food stains. In addition, this detergent is free of fragrances and dyes so it's gentle on skin, and is even cruelty-free, to boot. What fans say: "I had my doubts about Presto, but let me tell you... this stuff works wonders. I manage to get quite a few stains on my clothes from pigging out or self-tanning products. I used to spend money and time with stain removers to remove stains, but now I don't. Presto gets all the stains out in one wash!"

2. The Best Pods: Arm & Hammer Bioenzyme Power Laundry Detergent Packs Arm & Hammer BioEnzyme Power Laundry Detergent Packs, 26 Count (26 Loads) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Combining the convenience of pods with the stain-fighting power of enzymes, these Arm & Hammer BioEnzyme Power laundry detergent packs are another great enzyme-based detergent option to consider. The biodegradable formula dissolves in all water temperatures and has a light floral scent that'll leave your clothes smelling fresh and clean. Plus, there's no measuring involved. Simply toss in one pod for light loads and two pods for heavy ones. What fans say: "As a detergent, this one works quite well. It removes stains as well as others I have used, including my workout clothes that tend to pick up hard-to-remove dirt from the weights and bars. The way this is packaged is excellent for convenience. Even the package is easy to use, with its 'zipper' at the top to keep the pods dry."