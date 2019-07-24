Whether your face tends to run dry, oily, or somewhere in between, when it comes to treating the skin around your eyes, the simpler the moisturizer, the better. "Skin around the eyes is thin, sensitive, and prone to irritation, dryness, and potential allergic reactions," Dr. Tamara Lazic Strugar, MD, FAAD says of the importance of paying extra attention to products you put around your eyes. While this certainly applies your nightly under-eye creams, you have to be even more careful with what you put on your eyes. This is why it's important to be informed about the best eyelid moisturizers before slathering any old cream on your lids.

When shopping for an eyelid cream, a formula that contains gentle ingredients that won't cause irritation is a must. "When looking at ingredient lists, avoidance of harsh chemicals which can potentially cause irritation or allergies is a priority, especially around the eyes," advises Dr. Strugar. While this varies individually (as in a product your bestie swears by might contain a single ingredient your skin reacts poorly to), there are some overarching offenders Dr. Strugar suggests everyone avoid.

"I always recommend products that are formulated without irritants such as drying alcohol, which often causes stinging, fragrances, dyes, and formaldehyde," she says. "Another ingredient to definitely avoid is methylisothiazolinone," she adds, explaining, "[It] is a strong allergen, and has been banned in Europe already in leave-on products, but not in the U.S."

When it comes to application, the rules are similar to your usual eye creams. Dr. Strugar notes that you should apply a small amount of the product onto the tip of your ring finger and dab it on your eyelids morning and night.

To keep your eyelids healthy and irritation-free, Dr. Strugar recommends moisturizing twice daily, avoiding hot showers, and using a humidifier at night to help put moisture back into the air.

Ahead, you'll find three of the best eyelid moisturizers on Amazon, including one of Dr. Strugar's recommendations.

1. The Best Eyelid Moisturizer, According To A Dermatologist La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Eye Cream $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This soothing gel-cream from La Roche-Posay comes recommended by Dr. Strugar, who has teamed up with the brand. "Toleriane Ultra Eye Cream is tested for extremely sensitive and allergy-prone skin," she says, adding that it can be used on both eyelids and under the eyes because of its gentle formula. The cream includes moisturizing ingredients like glycerin, squalane, and shea butter, as well as soothing ingredients like niacinamide, thermal spring water, and neurosensine. In addition to being free of preservatives, parabens, fragrance, and alcohol, the cream is packaged in an air-tight pump bottle to keep out contaminants. Like all skin care products, it's still important to check the ingredients list to make sure it's free of anything you're allergic to, as some Amazon users did report irritation. Still, many others note it's their go-to eye cream. "I have Sjogren's syndrome, so eye sensitivity is a daily issue," writes one reviewer, adding, "This eye serum is very gentle, even when you apply it right along your eyeline. It's very hydrating, [it] and absorbs fairly quickly."

2. A Soothing Eye Cream Amazon Reviewers Swear By Avène Soothing Eye Contour Cream $27 | Amazon See On Amazon French pharmacy staple Avène is another brand that's trusted when it comes to developing products that are nonirritating, but still effective. The Soothing Eye Contour Cream is hypoallergenic and free of fragrances, parabens, and soap. This lightweight formula contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate, chamomile to soothe, and a patented form of vitamin E to provide antioxidant protection from free radicals caused by things like air pollution and sunlight. It also contains the brand's signature thermal spring water, which has natural soothing and restorative properties. "I have the most sensitive skin on my eyes that react to every cream I've tried," writes on Amazon reviewer who gives the cream five stars. "This is the first eye cream that worked for me, and the results are amazing." Another fan of the product shares, "I had a serious eye allergy, and my eyelids were extremely dry. This cream was the only one that soothe[d] my eyes — it looks small, but you don't need much."