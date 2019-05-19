Shopping for your first vibrator can be a somewhat daunting experience. What should you look for? Should you opt for a rabbit, a wand, or a bullet? How big is too big for your first buzzer? This is especially true if you're used to — and enjoy — manual masturbation, since vibrators tend to feel very different than your finger. But that doesn't mean that you have to choose between manual masturbation and masturbating with a vibrator. The best finger vibrators offer the best of both worlds, and using one is a great way to ensure you're starting your masturbation journey off on the right foot.

Finger vibrators can actually be used in a lot of different ways. Sure, you can use them to add extra oomph when manually masturbating your clitoris, but that's not the only thing they're good for. You can also use a finger vibrator to help play around with finding your G-spot — something that can be difficult to do with just your finger. Slip one on, then slip your finger into your vagina and feel around for the spongy section of your vagina. (It sits along the inner front of your vagina, just above its opening, by the way.)

Finger vibrators are also a great option for folks who are test-driving anal penetration for the first time. Since your anus doesn't expand the way a vagina does, it's important to start small. Most experts suggest dipping into the world of anal play by using your finger, so a finger vibrator is another way to get used to the sensation of having something in your butt.

Ahead, find my top picks for the best finger vibrators you can buy (on Amazon)!

1. The Overall Best Finger Vibrator Paloqueth G-Spot Finger Vibrator $25 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to finger vibrators, the best of the best is this one from Paloqueth. It slips onto your finger seamlessly and is secured with a second loop, making it great for anal penetration. The finger pad has soft ridges that add to the vibrating sensation, and it's waterproof and ergonomically-curved to easily hit your most tender bits. The best part about this toy, however, is the remote control, which makes it great for using with a partner. Here's the best way to use it: Have the partner being penetrated hold the remote, while the partner doing the penetration wears the vibrator. As the wearer plays with the other partner, the person with the remote will be able to control the speed and cadence of the vibrations, making for a much more enjoyable experience.

2. Another Great, Slightly Cheaper Option Xocity Finger Vibrator $15 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a slightly cheaper option, the Xocity finger vibrator is a great choice. Like the Paloqueth, it slips onto your finger, and the pad has about a dozen tiny notches to add extra sensations to your vibration experience. It's waterproof, so it can be used in the shower, and is battery-operated, so you don't have to wait for it to charge before using it. The one drawback to this vibrator is the fact that it doesn't have a second strap to keep it secure. It sits snugly on your finger, but because it doesn't have that second line of defense, it might not be the best option for anal penetration, since it can slip off easily in those tight quarters.