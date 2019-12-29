Whether you’re looking to improve the flavor of your tap water or want to remove chemicals, metals, and other contaminants commonly found in public water sources, a water filter is an easy and convenient way to get fresh, healthy water at home. But if you’re specifically interested in removing fluoride from your drinking water, just any filter won’t cut it. The best fluoride water filters take water purification to the next level, but it’s important to do your research before you shop.

First, a little background: For over 70 years, municipalities in the U.S. have been adding fluoride to public drinking water to strengthen teeth and prevent cavities. It’s been shown to reduce the prevalence of tooth decay. However, some research has linked fluoride consumption to a number of health issues, ranging in severity. (The debate over the health risks is still on-going.)

You have a few choices when it comes to selecting a fluoride water filter, from the type of de-fluoridation process to the delivery method. Most fluoride water filters are either reverse osmosis filters and gravity filters, both of which run water through layers of matter that eliminate different contaminants in stages. Gravity filters use gravity to do this (could you guess this?), and sometimes require more space depending upon the size of the water tank on the filter.

When shopping, you'll also want to consider your lifestyle. Depending on your home and preferences, decide if you want an under-sink, countertop, or pitcher-style filter.

The best fluoride water filters offer peace of mind that you’re drinking the cleanest water available, no matter the source. Here are three great options.

1. The Best Under-Sink Filter: iSpring 6-Stage Under-Sink Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water Filter System iSpring 6-Stage Under-Sink Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water Filter System $198 | Amazon See on Amazon This under-sink water filter and softener from iSpring comes with a faucet, but for those who want to purify water across their entire kitchen, additional output lines can be connected to your ice maker or coffee maker. The iSpring has a reverse osmosis membrane and multi-stage filter that progressively removes contaminants and improves water quality, and a remineralization filter that restores flavor and healthy minerals for great-tasting water. The company claims to remove over 99% of more than 1,000 contaminants commonly found in water, including lead, chlorine, fluoride, arsenic, asbestos, calcium, bacteria, giardia, viruses, and more. Of the models featured here, the iSpring does take some time to install (though several reviews make note of this helpful step-by-step video on YouTube). Once it’s installed, you're good to go. Around six months to a year after the initial install, you'll need to replace the screw-on filters, which is easy to do according to reviewers. The larger reverse osmosis membrane lasts closer to two to three years. Ultimately, the initial quality of your water will affect the life of the filters (the more contaminants in your initial water, the faster you'll need to replace the screw-on filters), but the transparent housing of the first-stage filter makes it easy to view how much sediment has built up if you think it’s due to be changed. More than 2,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and give this under-sink fluoride water filter 4.6 stars.

2. The Best Countertop Filter: Santevia Gravity Water System With Fluoride Filter Santevia Gravity Water System With Fluoride Filter $189 | Amazon See on Amazon This countertop water dispenser from Santevia uses no chemicals, artificial materials, water pressure, or electricity to filter contaminants such as fluoride, chlorine, bacteria, and parasites from water. Featuring six stages of filtration, including a super-fine 0.3 micron filter, the Santevia also remineralizes water through a layer of porous stone. A magnetic energizer in the dispenser’s spigot realigns and energizes water molecules for greater absorption of the healthy minerals being put back into your water. Though there are other countertop gravity filters including this more expensive stainless steel model, the transparent plastic housing of the Santevia makes it easy to view your water level, and the removable upper housing gives you easy access to the filter when it’s time to replace it. The Santevia does take up some space, so if you don’t have room to spare on your countertops, you might be better going with an under-sink or pitcher-style fluoride filter. Then again, seeing a jug of fresh, filtered water in your kitchen may inspire you to drink more!