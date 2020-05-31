It’s important for people with diabetes to prevent dry, cracked skin on their feet so as not to develop foot ulcers or infections, which is why applying foot cream should be an essential part of any diabetics' skin care routine. Dr. Karl Nadolsky, with whom Bustle spoke for this article, says that the best foot creams for diabetics contain moisture-attracting humectants, such as urea and glycerin, and occlusive ingredients, like petroleum, ceramides, and shea butter, to seal all that moisture in. "Ingredients to avoid include alcohol, parabens, synthetic fragrances, and perfumes, though there are likely others. Sticking to the basics is always a wise idea," Dr. Nadolsky says.

After showering, dry your feet thoroughly and then moisturize using plain petroleum jelly or an unscented foot (or hand) cream. Dr. Nadolsky cautions against "putting oils or creams between your toes as extra moisture can lead to infection. Soaking your feet can also dry [out] your skin, so that should be avoided.” Check your feet daily, and speak with your doctor immediately if you see signs of infection.

Below are three moisturizing, non-irritating foot creams for diabetics that will keep your feet healthy and feeling their best. Scroll on to shop them now.

1. The Overall Best Foot Cream For Diabetics Eucerin Advanced Repair Foot Cream (3-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This fragrance-free foot cream from Eucerin contains several of the ingredients Dr. Nadolsky recommends, like urea, shea butter, and glycerin, as well as skin-strengthening ceramide-3. It's deeply moisturizing and absorbs quickly, but won't leave your feet feeling greasy. Plus, since it's sold in a three-pack, you'll be set for ages.

2. The Best Budget Foot Cream For Diabetics Gold Bond Diabetic Skin Relief Foot Cream $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't need a multipack, or looking to spend less than $10? Then this Gold Bond Diabetic Skin Relief Foot Cream is a great option. Key ingredients include white petrolatum and dimethicone, which are both skin protectants, and aloe for its soothing and hydrating properties. The formula is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and specially designed for people with diabetes, so you can rest assured knowing it's a safe and effective choice.

3. The Best Petroleum Jelly For Diabetics Vaseline Petroleum Jelly $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Dr. Nadolsky is a fan of using basic petroleum jelly for diabetic foot care. This is also a great product for treating chapped lips, dry elbows, and minor skin irritations on other parts of your body. Even people with sensitive skin and eczema find Vaseline can be used safely, though it can feel a little greasy, so after applying it on your feet, you'll probably want to wear socks.