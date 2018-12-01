Dry and itchy skin often comes with weather changes. Feet are particularly susceptible to cracked, painful skin since they tend to dry out when we take hot showers or wear socks and uncomfortable shoes. Luckily, the best foot files for cracked heels can take care of any unwanted texture.

Before you invest in a foot file, it's important to get up close and personal with your skin. Is it just your heels that are cracked, or are your contending with tough callouses, too? How often are your skin issues showing up? If you've got dry skin all the time, it's probably best to consider investing in a rechargeable electric foot file. But if this is a rare occasion, a manual foot file will mostly likely do the trick.

Another thing to consider is the size of the affected area. If the entire sole of your foot needs a little TLC, you'll want to make sure you find a file that can cover a large area in one sweep. But if you'd rather concentrate on a small patch of skin, a slim, easy-to-maneuver foot file is ideal.

Here's a roundup of some of the best foot files for cracked feet that'll leave your feel feeling so smooth.

1 Best Overall, All Things Considered Amope Pedi Perfect Wet & Dry Foot File $33 Amazon See On Amazon Amope's rechargeable foot file only takes one use to work its magic, and that's why it's the best overall. It's also one of the only foot files you can use wet. (Water is generally a no-no for most manual files, as they actually remove more skin when wet.) This file features dual speeds in case you need a little more power, and the ergonomic, soft-touch handle ensures it won't slip. It's designed with a wide roller that makes it quick, efficient, and totally luxe to use.

2 Runner Up: An Electric File That's A Bit Less Powerful MiroPure Electric Rechargeable Foot File $25 Amazon See On Amazon This salon-grade foot file is perfect for breaking down hard-to-remove callouses on the heel. While it only has one speed compared to the dual speeds on the overall best foot file, above, it's not quite as pricey. It's still rechargeable, though, and capable of 80 minutes of use with each charge. And because it's waterproof, with an IPX7 rating, you can use it virtually anywhere. One downside to this file is that it isn't quite as powerful as some other electric options. Some reviewers commented that it required a bit more pressure to get the job done. But if you're filing a small area or mildly dry skin, this is a solid choice.

3 The Most Affordable: A Best-Selling Manual File You Can Use On Dry Skin Microplane Colossal Pedicure Foot Rasp $8 Amazon See On Amazon For the most affordable option, this manual foot file easily removes tough skin without compromising on quality. The thick, plastic handle offers a comfortable grip and the stainless steel rasp is ultra sharp and easy to clean. On top of that, reviewers rave about how little pressure you need to remove even the thickest skin. The only downside to this file is that you definitely can't use it in the shower — dry skin only for this one!