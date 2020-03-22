When it comes to finding the best foot soaks to remove dead skin, you want to look for soaks with Epsom salt, which can help soften and exfoliate your feet. For the best results though, you'll want to use a foot soak in combination with a pumice stone to help buff away calluses and dead skin.

Some foot soaks, like those with tea tree oil, will also help with foot odor and eczema. A couple of the options included on the list below are also rich in other essential oils that will not only help your feet, but will be a treat for your nose, too.

To make your foot bath an even more enjoyable experience, you might want to add some tools to your self-care kit, which is why we've included a motorized foot bath, a natural pumice stone, and an extra-strength foot peel.

After scouring Amazon, I've found the best soaks for getting rid of dead skin and some additional goodies to treat your feet right!

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.

1. The Overall Best Foot Soak Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaking Solution, Lavender $5 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.8-star rating and more than 1,300 reviews, Dr. Teal’s Epsom solution has quite the following. Epsom salt is another name for the colorless chemical compound magnesium sulfate, which is known for its skin-healing, muscle-relaxing, and inflammation-reducing properties. This version, however, is also infused with lavender to soothe dry, tired feet. Other aromatherapy combinations by Dr. Teal's include this one with milk and honey to for extra nourishment and this one with eucalyptus to transform your entire bathroom into a spa with just one whiff. You’ll want to add half a cup of the salt mix to your bathtub or foot bath, and at that rate, a 3-pound bag should last you through a dozen at-home treatments. Fan review: “I used this product to soak my feet and it worked wonderfully! The scent helped me relax while the salt performed its magic, so now my feet are more smooth and ache less. Will definitely buy again.”

2. The Best To Moisturize & Tackle Fungus Purely Northwest Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This foot soak is made with tea tree oil, a powerful, natural antimicrobial ingredient that can help combat nail fungus and bacteria that causes foot odors. Though it’s potent, studies show that tea tree oil is gentle enough to use if you have eczema, and it can even improve the condition. Apart from its medicinal value, this foot soak will soften cracked skin and calluses, and wrap your feet in a warm blanket of other essential oils, including eucalyptus, rosemary, lavender, and peppermint. Fan review: “These Epsom salts have literally changed my life! I love a good foot bath and I love essential oils so naturally I was intrigued. My toes tend to be on the sweaty side and because of that they can smell sometimes. I try to use this stuff once or twice a week and it helps SO much. Very relaxing too. I will absolutely be buying this product again and again.”

3. The Best All-Natural & Fragrance-Free Foot Soak Asutra Magnesium Chloride Bath Flakes $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This pure magnesium chloride foot soak is a fantastic source of relief after a long day spent on your feet. The flakes inside are free of harmful chemicals, artificial colors, fragrances, and parabens. This type of magnesium can have a calming effect on skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, though if you have either types of those skin conditions, you should still consult with a healthcare provider to ensure this is an approved option for you. The soak also has an impressive 4.7-star rating. Fan review: "Purchased Asutra Magnesium Flakes and found it amazing! I have been using it as a foot soak before bed and it fully relaxes my entire body, relieves aches, and softens my feet leaving them feeling like I had a professional treatment. I will order again.”

Also Consider: The Best To Remove Scaly Skin & Calluses Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You can zero in on calluses with this gel that's garnered more than 2,400 reviews on Amazon. Several fans have called it "amazing!" and one shared that "this is the ONLY product that has ever worked" for their dry skin. To use, rub gel on the roughest parts of your feet, and leave on for 10 minutes. To get the most out of your at-home pedicure, use a pumice stone with the gel to slough off skin. A word of caution: This is some powerful stuff, so users recommended following the instructions to a tee. First, wear gloves to protect your hands. In addition, aim to apply it only to where your calluses are and not on the healthier part of you skin — if it migrates, there is potential for soreness or blisters. Fan review: “Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super dry thick calloused heels for only 3 minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those 'used' tubs at the nail salon anymore.”

A Great Alternative: This Foot Mask For Extreme Exfoliation Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 3,000 reviews, many Amazon users reported that this foot peel will do wonders for your rough soles. All you have to do is slip your feet into the pair of booties, which have been pre-soaked with calming aloe, exfoliating papaya, and salicylic acid. Then leave on for an hour. In a few days, you’ll start to see a lot of equally gross— and yet so satisfying — skin shedding. The foot mask comes with two sets of booties, which fit feet up to a men’s 11 shoe size. Fan review: “As someone who relies heavily on product reviews before purchasing an item, I know how important 100% honest opinions and reviews are. this product is true to its word. my feet started peeling after the 4th day and peeled for about 2 weeks. they are baby smooth now, it’s been about a month and so far no callused skin or anything has even began to show, will definitely order this again.”