Although research on the benefits of taking oral GABA supplements is limited and up for debate, some people find that takinga amino acid Gamma-aminobutyric acid supplement, better known as GABA, helps them to get a better night's rest. GABA is a naturally occurring amino acid and may potentially help with other conditions that affect sleep, like feelings of anxiety or stress. (Note: There's limited research on these secondary benefits.) But, when shopping for the best GABA supplements for sleep, what do you need to look for?

Frist, before starting on a GABA supplement, it's a good idea to consult with a doctor, as it may interact with other medicines or supplements you're taking. Some people may also experience unwanted side effects from taking GABA, so it might not be right for everyone.

Also, keep in mind as you shop that the FDA has no governance over supplement formulas, so it's important to find a GABA supplement produced by a reputable company. (Reviewers can help you out with testimonials, but be diligent when shopping.) Finding a dietary supplement that's made without a lot of fillers or preservatives is also a good idea, to ensure you get the most benefits of the GABA in the formula.

There is also the dosage to consider; GABA supplements on the market range from 100 to 750 milligrams. Again, you should consult your doctor for specific medical advice on dosage and ingredients, as much of this will depend on your individual health, needs, and sleeping issues.

With that said, see below for more details on the top-rated, best GABA supplements for sleep.

1. The Overall Best: Amazing Nutrition GABA Dietary Supplement Amazing Nutrition GABA Dietary Supplement (100-Count) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Dose: 750 milligrams of GABA For the most bang for your buck, these Amazing Nutrition GABA capsules offer the highest dose of GABA at a great price. Each pill contains 750 milligrams of GABA, and there are 100 pills per bottle. Plus, these pills are entirely vegan and are free of gluten, sugar, artificial sweeteners, soy, and yeast. They are also non-GMO. Best yet, hundreds of Amazon reviewers rave that these have improved their daily sleeping habits and reduced feelings of anxiety and stress. Helpful review: “I had problems with anxiety and sleeping as I am aging and coming into menopause. GABA has helped tremendously! I sleep through the night and feel refreshed with no weird hangover like nighttime sleep aids. It has helped with my anxiety, probably because I can actually sleep. But my anxiety is better as well. I would recommend trying it if you are having any of these symptoms."

2. The Best Dissolvable: Frunutta GABA Under-The-Tongue Instant Dissolve Tablets Frunutta GABA Under-The-Tongue Instant Dissolve Tablets (90-Count) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Dose: 100 milligrams of GABA If you dislike swallowing large pills or prefer an easy-to-take option that you can keep on your bedside table, these Frunutta GABA tablets are made to dissolve under your tongue without any water needed. Each pill contains 100 milligrams of GABA, plus 2 milligrams of stevia to give the supplement a more pleasant taste. They're non-GMO and made without preservatives, gluten, additives, or artificial flavors. However, they do contain lactose so those with lactose sensitivities may want to opt for a different option. Helpful Review: “I have been using another brand of chewable GABA for many years in order quiet my mind before going to bed. I never was that happy (sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn't), but I continued using it as there aren't many chewable GABA products to be found. I just recently discovered Frunutta GABA. It is a great product, it dissolves instantly under the tongue, I can feel my mind relaxing & calming down. I fall asleep almost immediately & sleep deeply [through] the night. Another plus it costs less."