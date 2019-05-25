If you’re looking for the benefits of a memory foam mattress but don't want to shell out thousands of dollars, the best gel mattress toppers can offer a similar experience for a fraction of the cost. But with so many options, it's hard to choose the right one for you. Here are a few things to consider when determining which gel mattress topper to purchase.

When placed on top of a traditional mattress, a gel mattress topper should conform to your body and evenly distribute your weight. This can help align your spine to minimize sensitive pressure points like hips and shoulders. The density of a gel mattress topper determines its firmness (the higher the density, the more firm). Decide if you prefer a soft or a firm sleeping surface when evaluating which mattress topper to buy. For reference, most mattress toppers range from 2 to 4 inches thick. If your current mattress is particularly worn out or hard, consider getting a thicker mattress topper for extra cushioning.

The material of your gel mattress topper insert will impact its breathability and comfort, as will the cover, if one is included. A common complaint about gel mattress toppers is that even though they're infused with gel, they don’t allow air to circulate and can create a hot sleeping environment. Look for a gel mattress topper with an open-cell design that has air pockets built in for the coolest night's sleep.

Keep scrolling, the three best gel mattress toppers are below.

1. The Best Overall Gel Mattress Topper Milliard Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $95 Amazon See on Amazon This gel mattress topper from Milliard is a great all-around option that is breathable and has a mid-level density and thickness for a wide range of sleepers. It comes with a machine-washable cover made from naturally-wicking and cooling bamboo for added comfort. Designed with open-cell memory foam and gel-infused beads, the mattress topper material helps to regulate body temperature and increase ventilation while sleeping. The surface of the topper is also perforated for additional breathability. For those with allergies or asthma, the Milliard is a great option, as their CertiPur-US-certified foam is naturally hypoallergenic and antimicrobial, and is also resistant to allergens, mold, bacteria, and dust mites. One thing to note, once your Milliard mattress topper is unrolled from its vacuum-sealed packaging, it can take up to 96 hours to fully decompress, and between a couple of days to a week for any odors from the manufacturing process to dissipate.

2. The Best Value: A 3-Inch Gel Mattress Topper For Under $70 Classic Brands 3-Inch Cool Cloud Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $68 Amazon See on Amazon Unzip the cover, and at first glance, this gel mattress topper from Classic Brands might remind you of an egg-crate mattress topper from years past. Fortunately, a lot has improved in memory foam, and this lightweight, breathable gel mattress topper is available for under $70. The open design is self-ventilating and promotes the circulation and regulation of body temperature better than some compressed gel designs. The zippered, machine-washable cover isn’t quite as premium as the bamboo cover from Milliard, but is removable and optional. At 3 inches thick, it is made from CertiPur-US-certified memory foam, which is naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to allergens, mold, bacteria, and dust mites.

3. The Most Cushioning: A Gel Mattress Topper With A Built-In Pillow Top ViscoSoft 4 Inch Pillow Top Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $170 Amazon See on Amazon If you want the body-cradling support of memory foam, while being enveloped in soft bedding, this luxurious option from ViscoSoft offers both. It comes with a 2.5-inch gel memory foam topper with an additional 1.5-inch down-alternative pillow top cover. The responsive memory foam topper is gel-infused and has heat transfer capabilities to keep you cool. The quilted pillow top cover is made from 300-thread-count hypoallergenic cotton satteen fabric, which is also breathable, all but guaranteeing a comfortable night’s sleep. There are built-in elastic straps to secure the mattress topper and pillow top cover around your mattress so you won’t have to worry about anything shifting while you sleep. Something to note: This topper comes compressed in its packaging, and ViscoSoft notes that it can take between 24 and 48 hours for it to fully expand and for any odors to dissipate.