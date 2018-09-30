If you own a gas stovetop, it's important to remember that not every type of metal cookware works well with your heat range. Although gas stoves have the advantage of heating up almost instantly, they tend to concentrate heat in places where the pan makes contact with the range’s coils. That means, that the best griddles for gas stoves should ideally be made out of a material that distributes heat evenly and is durable enough to withstand high flames on its bottom and sides.

Since cast iron generally does not heat evenly, anodized aluminum and stainless steel griddles are usually the best options for gas stoves. Keep in mind as you search for a stovetop griddles, that they are typically designed to go over not only one but two or more burners. A bigger griddle is great for a lot of reasons. For one, you can obviously cook more food at one time. But also keep in mind, it gives you the space to cook different types of food simultaneously so everything (read: your bacon, eggs, and pancakes) are all hot and ready at the same time. In turn, single burner varieties, like this Farberware 11-inch griddle, are often the most affordable choice, and won't take up as much space in your kitchen (if you have small-kitchen problems).

With all of these considerations in mind, here are some of the best griddles for gas stoves that you can buy.

1 Most Affordable: A Single Burner Aluminum Griddle That’s Dishwasher-Safe Farberware Nonstick Aluminum Square Griddle $16 Amazon This 11-inch single burner griddle is the perfect entry-level griddle. It has a slightly textured surface to help reduce burn spots on food and is easy to clean. See On Amazon At less than $20, this 11-inch square Farberware griddle offers a lot of value, especially for budget-conscious shoppers and less frequent griddle-users who may not want to spend a ton of money on occasional use cookware. The griddle's nonstick Teflon interior coating features a slightly textured surface that helps to reduce burn spots on food, while its exterior is made out of a sturdy aluminum material. Plus, it's safe to use in the oven up to 350 degrees and can be washed in the dishwasher for fast and easy cleanup. "The pan is truly non-stick and cooks our pancakes perfectly," wrote one griddle-fan and pancake-lover on Amazon.

2 Largest: A Double Burner Aluminum Griddle That's A Bestseller Cuisinart Chef's Classic Double Burner Griddle $34 Amazon This extra-spacious 13- by 20-inch griddle fits over two burners, allowing you to whip up big batches of food in no time. See On Amazon Although it must be hand-washed, this aluminum griddle’s non-stick coating is safe to use on both the stovetop and in the oven up to 500 degrees. It's also the largest griddle on this list, at 13 by 20 inches. This griddle boasts stainless steel handles on each end for easy lifting. And with over 3,000 five-star reviews, this griddle is tried and tested. "Awesome griddle! Perfect size for gas range. Some of the others I've tried have not been wide enough to cook things like bacon," wrote one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer. "This one is 13 inch and offers plenty of room. Feels and look great too!"