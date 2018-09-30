The 3 Best Griddles For Gas Stove
If you own a gas stovetop, it's important to remember that not every type of metal cookware works well with your heat range. Although gas stoves have the advantage of heating up almost instantly, they tend to concentrate heat in places where the pan makes contact with the range’s coils. That means, that the best griddles for gas stoves should ideally be made out of a material that distributes heat evenly and is durable enough to withstand high flames on its bottom and sides.
Since cast iron generally does not heat evenly, anodized aluminum and stainless steel griddles are usually the best options for gas stoves. Keep in mind as you search for a stovetop griddles, that they are typically designed to go over not only one but two or more burners. A bigger griddle is great for a lot of reasons. For one, you can obviously cook more food at one time. But also keep in mind, it gives you the space to cook different types of food simultaneously so everything (read: your bacon, eggs, and pancakes) are all hot and ready at the same time. In turn, single burner varieties, like this Farberware 11-inch griddle, are often the most affordable choice, and won't take up as much space in your kitchen (if you have small-kitchen problems).
With all of these considerations in mind, here are some of the best griddles for gas stoves that you can buy.
1Most Affordable: A Single Burner Aluminum Griddle That’s Dishwasher-Safe
Farberware Nonstick Aluminum Square Griddle
$16
This 11-inch single burner griddle is the perfect entry-level griddle. It has a slightly textured surface to help reduce burn spots on food and is easy to clean.
At less than $20, this 11-inch square Farberware griddle offers a lot of value, especially for budget-conscious shoppers and less frequent griddle-users who may not want to spend a ton of money on occasional use cookware. The griddle's nonstick Teflon interior coating features a slightly textured surface that helps to reduce burn spots on food, while its exterior is made out of a sturdy aluminum material. Plus, it's safe to use in the oven up to 350 degrees and can be washed in the dishwasher for fast and easy cleanup. "The pan is truly non-stick and cooks our pancakes perfectly," wrote one griddle-fan and pancake-lover on Amazon.
2Largest: A Double Burner Aluminum Griddle That's A Bestseller
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Double Burner Griddle
$34
This extra-spacious 13- by 20-inch griddle fits over two burners, allowing you to whip up big batches of food in no time.
Although it must be hand-washed, this aluminum griddle’s non-stick coating is safe to use on both the stovetop and in the oven up to 500 degrees. It's also the largest griddle on this list, at 13 by 20 inches. This griddle boasts stainless steel handles on each end for easy lifting. And with over 3,000 five-star reviews, this griddle is tried and tested. "Awesome griddle! Perfect size for gas range. Some of the others I've tried have not been wide enough to cook things like bacon," wrote one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer. "This one is 13 inch and offers plenty of room. Feels and look great too!"
3Best Investment: A Stainless Steel Double Burner Griddle That Should Last A Lifetime
Chef's Secret Stainless Steel Double Griddle
$50
This double burner griddle is made out of super-durable 5-ply stainless steel and offers a limited lifetime warranty.
While pricier than the other griddle options, this heavy-duty Chef's Secret griddle is worth the investment, thanks to its well-made 5-ply stainless steel construction, gorgeous finish, and limited lifetime warranty. It also features an angled barrier around the sides of the griddle to help keep runny eggs, pancake batter, and other food from running off the sides while you cook. This is a double griddle, so keep in mind it'll sit atop two burners as you cook. Wrote one Amazon fan: “This is a very good quality, heavy duty all-stainless steel griddle...This is a bit large for my dishwasher, but it cleans easily in the sink...It should last forever.”
