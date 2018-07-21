While not medically concerning or contagious, dandruff is a pesky cosmetic issue that can add unnecessary stress to your life. This chronic skin condition is fairly common, but that doesn't make the itchy scalp or white flakes on your shoulders any less frustrating. If you're looking for a natural remedy to minimize symptoms, you'll want to try one of the best hair oils for dandruff.

Maybe you've already tried some of the best dandruff shampoos or even natural dandruff treatments, and you want to go a different route. But before choosing an oil remedy, you'll want to figure out the cause — it could be from irritated, oily skin (known as Seborrheic dermatitis), dry skin, a sensitivity to hair products, or a yeast-like fungus called Malassezia.

If dry skin is the cause, super moisturizing oils (like coconut or jojoba) can help by keeping the area hydrated. Options like tea tree or coconut oil include anti-fungal properties, making them a solid choice for dandruff caused by fungus. Dr. Debra Jaliman, an NYC-based dermatologist, recommends tea tree oil as the overall best for dandruff treatment because it offers both anti-fungal and moisturizing benefits. And using some of the best hair oils in general can counteract the overproduction of oil on the scalp — another common reason for dandruff — therefore soothing irritation and reducing flakes.

Below, you'll find the three best hair oils for dandruff. Regardless of the cause, the good news is that with the right products and care, it's very treatable.

1 Best Oil For Dandruff: An Anti-fungal, Moisturizing Tea Tree Oil Amazon Now Foods Tea Tree Oil $17 Amazon Buy Now My overall top pick, based on quality, effectiveness, and reviews, is this 100 percent pure Australian tea tree oil by Now Foods. Not only is tea tree oil highly effective as an anti-fungal and antiseptic agent for dandruff specifically caused by yeast-like fungus on the scalp, it's also very soothing and can help moisturize dry skin (another possible reason for dandruff). This multi-use product can also be used for aromatherapy or to treat a variety of hair and skin needs (like pimples!), as well as fungal infections and wounds. Now Foods' option comes highly recommended by users, who say it works wonders for acne, scalp issues, dry skin, and as a first-aid tool. One person said, "One drop of this oil on the dry and itchy parts of my scalp, and I'm in heaven! Would recommend in a heartbeat."