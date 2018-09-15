When it comes to preparing delicious foods like enchiladas, quiches, or mac 'n cheese, a cheese grater is a must-have kitchen tool that makes food prep a snap. With a small amount of effort, you can use it to create beautiful shards of cheese ready to be eaten or melted within minutes. And, pro-tip: The best hand held cheese graters are usually more affordable and less bulky than their countertop counterparts.

So if you're finally ready to trade out those bags of grocery store pre-shredded cheese for your own grater, there's a few things you should know. When shopping for a hand held cheese grater, you should take into consideration the volume you're expecting the tool to handle. A rasp-style grater is great for shredding cheese directly over food or a pot. But if you plan to shred big batches of cheese for casseroles or pizzas, you might prefer a box-style grater that's easiest for larger volumes. Lastly, for very light dusts of Parmesan on top of pasta (or wisps of chocolate as the finishing touch on desserts,) you may find that a hand held rotary cheese grater is simplest to use for such small and fine grating.

For more details on the best hand held cheese graters you can buy, take a look below.

1 Best Rasp Cheese Grater KitchenBasix Cheese Grater & Shredder $9 Amazon A simple rasp like this one is perfect for small jobs where you grate the cheese right over a pot on the stove or over a plate of food. But, it doesn't have a back to collect the cheese you grate, so if you need to collect and measure your grated cheese, a box grater will be better for you. See On Amazon This hand held rasp-style grater features a simple but effective design, stainless steel blades, and a reinforced frame to ensure the grater doesn't bend when pressure is applied. On the other end of the tool is an easy-to-grip rubber handle that's comfortable to hold while you shred. This tool is perfect for holding over a bowl of pasta or a plate of tacos, as the cheese falls right out the back of the rasp and onto your food. When you're done, you can put this product in the dishwasher without worrying about it rusting. It's dishwasher-safe and even comes with a lifetime warranty!

2 Best Box Grater OXO Good Grips Box Grater $18 Amazon This box grater comes with its own clear measuring jar attached to the bottom, making it easy not only to collect the cheese you grate, but to measure it out for specific recipes. It also has four different blade options, one on each side, so you can grate your cheese at four different thicknesses. See On Amazon If grating cheese is something you do often and in large quantities, a box grater, like this OXO Good Grips one, should be on your radar. It comes with a non-slip grip handle and not one but three different sharp stainless steel blade options, from fine to coarse, that are ready to be used on each side of the tool. (It also has a bonus slicing surface on the fourth side for those times when you need to cut larger pieces in addition to shreds.) What makes this product unique from most other box graters is the accompanying container that can be attached to the bottom to catch and keep all of the cut-up cheese neatly contained inside the tool. Plus, the same container can also act as a measuring cup as well as a lidded storage box. So for shredded cheese-lovers, this is an especially useful tool to have around the kitchen, and it's less than $20 to boot.