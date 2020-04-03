If you've ever driven a freezing cold car and clutched an icy steering wheel for any length of time, you're probably aware of the benefits of investing in the best heated steering wheel cover. Like heated seats, a heated steering wheel cover is a small accessory that can make a big difference in your comfort. It keeps your hands warm as you drive and makes a daily commute or road trip a far more pleasant experience in the winter months.

When shopping for a heated steering wheel cover, it's a good idea to measure your steering wheel beforehand so you know exactly what size you need. Since steering wheel covers are designed to fit snugly, being off by even an inch could result in the cover having a poor fit with uneven heat or not fitting at all. (Although some online reviewers with oversized wheels noted that they've had luck stretching out covers to fit.)

Also, be wary of steering wheel covers that are marketed as "self-warming." Unless it's electric with a cord that plugs into the car's cigarette lighter adaptor, it's not actually a heated cover.

With that in mind, take a look below at the three top picks for the best heated steering wheel covers you can buy.

1. The Overall Best Heated Steering Wheel Cover: Vermo Heated Steering Wheel Cover Vermo Steering Wheel Cover $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This Vermo heated steering wheel cover is one of the best-rated options on Amazon. It fits steering wheels that are 14.5 to 15.5 inches in diameter and even has a nonslip lining under a breathable combo of microfiber and mesh. This cover also offers long-lasting warmth and heats up to temperatures ranging from 90 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, reviewers noted that it is easy to slip on your steering wheel. According to one reviewer: "I drive an old car that does not heat up fast at all. This product worked great and has two functions. It is a nice steering wheel cover in the summer, and it keeps your hands warm in the winter."

2. The Runner Up: Zadin Heated Steering Wheel Cover Zadin Heated Steering Wheel Cover $39.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This heated steering wheel cover may cost a bit more than the previous pick, but it comes with the backing of hundreds of Amazon fans, and heats up super quickly. It takes only one to three minutes to reach its peak temperature of 95 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Featuring a soft, elastic outer material, this cover also boasts an inner nonslip lining and fits 14.5- to 15.5-inch diameter wheels. According to one reviewer: "I love the look of this steering wheel cover and it’s soft and comfortable to hold. I really like that it’s not slippery. A lot of stretchy covers either slid around the wheel or in your hand and this [one] doesn’t!"