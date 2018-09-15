Recently you may have noticed, the beauty industry has been having a little love affair with weed — in many forms. And while the current industry darling seems to be CBD — a non-psychoactive canabidiol found in marijuana — there's an old favorite that's been around for much longer. Hemp is made from the fiber of the cannabis plant, and while it's used to make clothes and rope, it also happens to be an amazing beauty ingredient. If you're interesting in trying it out, start with a bottle of one of the best hemp lotions.
These moisturizers are beneficial in myriad ways. Hemp contains essential fatty acids that can make skin feel soft and supple, like omega 3 and omega 6, which help maintain moisture levels and firmness. Hemp is chock-full of vitamins and minerals, and, unlike the stuff you may or may not have tried in college, totally legal. For all those reasons, it makes an incredibly sumptuous moisturizer all year round. It soaks in easily without being super heavy — a godsend on super muggy days or when you're wearing loads of layers.
If all of this sounds pretty good to you, then read on. You'll find three of the highest-rated hemp lotions on the market — all of which are non-toxic and vegan, so you can feel good about slathering it all over your skin.
1A Hand, Face, & Body Lotion With A Fruity Mango Scent
Wellness Prioritized 100% Vegan Mango Seed Butter & Hemp Seed Oil Body Lotion
$20
This is the most sophisticated formula on this list comes, it comes in an 8-ounce bottle, and can be used pretty much anywhere.
If you have acne or dark spots, you may want to try this lotion from Wellness Prioritized. Not only does it help cure flaky, dry skin like other hemp lotions, but it can also help reduce the appearance of scars, acne, and dark spots. That's thanks to the heady mix of different essential oils: Olive squalane oil works to fade discoloration and spots, while the hemp, mango, and jojoba oils moisturize, promote skin cell turnover, and reduce inflammation. Add them all together, and you've got a seriously nourishing mix that can even be used to help soothe rosacea, psoriasis, and eczema flare-ups. You can use it anywhere — on your face, body, hands, and feet — and since it's noncomedogenic, it won't clog your pores, which means it shouldn't cause any breakouts. One reviewer — a sensitive-skinned "fair Irish American" who "easily breaks out" said, "it's the best [lotion] I've ever used!" What's more? The company offers a 365 day money back guarantee if you aren't completely satisfied with your purchase.
Key highlights: In addition to being free of artificial fragrances, colors, alcohol, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, THC, and, petrochemicals, it's also gluten-free, Kosher, Halal, vegan, and PETA-certified cruelty-free.
2A Hand, Face, & Body Lotion With No Scent
Hemp360 Skin Repair Raw Lotion
$25
For $25, this 6.8-ounce tub gives you the least bang for your buck; however, it's extremely rich, so a little goes a long way.
This is another great hand, face, and body lotion, but it doesn't have any sort of scent. Here's the kicker — this little jar contains over 25,000 antioxidants, including vitamins C, K, D, E, A, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9. All of those letters and numbers point to one thing — serious protection against free-radicals, which helps protect your skin against environmental aggressors. Like the option above, Hemp360 Skin Repair Raw Lotion's anti-inflammatory formula can help to reduce the symptoms that come along with eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. The best part? A little goes a long way (one pea size should cover both hands), so it should last you ages — the brand claims six months to one year!
Key highlights: It's vegan, gluten-free, raw, Kosher, non-GMO, and soy-free. It also claims to be organic, but we couldn't find any sort of organic certification on the brand's website, so take that with a grain of salt.
3A Big Bottle Of Body Lotion With A Delicious Tropical Scent
Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Body Moisturizer
$13
The cheapest option also comes in the biggest bottle (17 ounces!), so it's a great choice for daily use all over your body.
Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Body Moisturizer is a solid, affordable choice for all-over use on your body. It's a cult-favorite for many reasons — the least of which is its amazing scent. But the pineapple and honey melon don't just smell great — they also help condition, soften, and hydrate skin. The proprietary blend of oils, which includes hemp and jojoba, help restore your skin's natural barrier and even out its tone, while vitamins A and E protect against free radicals. This ensures your skin stays moisturized and healthy in the long run, even after the lotion comes off.
If melon and pineapple aren't your favorite scents, it also comes in: Original, Vanilla Plum, Sugarcane & Papaya, Triple Moisture, Milk & Honey, Green Tea & Asian Pear, Fresh Coconut & Watermelon, Blushing Grapefruit & Raspberry Creme, Pomegranate, Vanilla & Ginger, Pink Pomelo & Himalayan Sea Salt, Ultra-Hydrating, Satsuma Crème & Chamomile, Cinnamon Sugar & Vanilla Butter, Shimmering Tangerine & Papaya, Goji Orange Lemonade, Spun Sugar & Vanilla Bean, Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai, Blueberry Lavender & Chamomile, Cinnamon Sugar & Vanilla Butter Creme, Creamy Papaya & Shea, Cucumber and Jasmine, Juicy Strawberry & Vanilla Sugar, Sweet Whipped Creme & Wild Berry, Strawberry Crème & Chamomile. There's even an option for sensitive skin!
Key highlights: It's vegan, paraben-free, THC-free, and gluten-free.
