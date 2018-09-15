Recently you may have noticed, the beauty industry has been having a little love affair with weed — in many forms. And while the current industry darling seems to be CBD — a non-psychoactive canabidiol found in marijuana — there's an old favorite that's been around for much longer. Hemp is made from the fiber of the cannabis plant, and while it's used to make clothes and rope, it also happens to be an amazing beauty ingredient. If you're interesting in trying it out, start with a bottle of one of the best hemp lotions.

These moisturizers are beneficial in myriad ways. Hemp contains essential fatty acids that can make skin feel soft and supple, like omega 3 and omega 6, which help maintain moisture levels and firmness. Hemp is chock-full of vitamins and minerals, and, unlike the stuff you may or may not have tried in college, totally legal. For all those reasons, it makes an incredibly sumptuous moisturizer all year round. It soaks in easily without being super heavy — a godsend on super muggy days or when you're wearing loads of layers.

If all of this sounds pretty good to you, then read on. You'll find three of the highest-rated hemp lotions on the market — all of which are non-toxic and vegan, so you can feel good about slathering it all over your skin.

1 A Hand, Face, & Body Lotion With A Fruity Mango Scent Wellness Prioritized 100% Vegan Mango Seed Butter & Hemp Seed Oil Body Lotion $20 Amazon This is the most sophisticated formula on this list comes, it comes in an 8-ounce bottle, and can be used pretty much anywhere. Buy Now If you have acne or dark spots, you may want to try this lotion from Wellness Prioritized. Not only does it help cure flaky, dry skin like other hemp lotions, but it can also help reduce the appearance of scars, acne, and dark spots. That's thanks to the heady mix of different essential oils: Olive squalane oil works to fade discoloration and spots, while the hemp, mango, and jojoba oils moisturize, promote skin cell turnover, and reduce inflammation. Add them all together, and you've got a seriously nourishing mix that can even be used to help soothe rosacea, psoriasis, and eczema flare-ups. You can use it anywhere — on your face, body, hands, and feet — and since it's noncomedogenic, it won't clog your pores, which means it shouldn't cause any breakouts. One reviewer — a sensitive-skinned "fair Irish American" who "easily breaks out" said, "it's the best [lotion] I've ever used!" What's more? The company offers a 365 day money back guarantee if you aren't completely satisfied with your purchase. Key highlights: In addition to being free of artificial fragrances, colors, alcohol, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, THC, and, petrochemicals, it's also gluten-free, Kosher, Halal, vegan, and PETA-certified cruelty-free.