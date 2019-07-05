You probably shouldn't attempt to make a big batch of frozen margaritas without a blender, or a heavy dough recipe without a stand mixer. However, for everything in between, there’s a good chance an immersion blender is the tool for the job. The best immersion blenders can tackle a wide range of kitchen tasks without taking up too much storage space. But at first glance, it’s hard to tell the difference between the many models available.

Some immersion blenders (sometimes called stick or hand blenders), come with a suite of accessories to transform their motors into choppers, whisks, and food processors. If you plan to use your immersion blender to puree soups, make dressings, sauces, or milkshakes, a pared-down model can accomplish these tasks and more. But, if you want versatility and have a bit more storage space, consider getting an immersion blender that comes with add-ons.

Since, by design, immersion blenders are meant to be held with one hand (thus freeing-up the other one to steady a bowl or container), stability and comfort are paramount. Look for models with thoughtful handle designs like grips, and easy-to-use speed controls.

Whether you want to make silky-smooth vegetable soups, salsa, or whipped cream, the best immersion blenders below will make quick work of your recipes and help you get creative in the kitchen.

1. The Overall Best Immersion Blender: Braun MQ725 Multiquick Hand Blender Braun MQ725 Multiquick Hand Blender $67 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a powerful immersion blender that’s versatile and easy-to-use, this hand blender from Braun is the best pick overall. Equipped with an EasyClick accessory system that includes a blending shaft, whisk, and 1.5-cup chopper, this blender fits into other commonly-used appliances for convenience and smart storage. Since one-handed blending can sometimes be awkward, Braun has given their motor handle a soft grip, and placed the seven-speed variable dial directly under the fingers so you can easily change the speed without spilling or making a mess. The chopper bowl is the perfect size for making small batches of salsa, chopped veggies for soups or salads, or dips like hummus. The end of the blending shaft is bell-shaped and fluted to reduce suction and splashing during blending (a bonus if you plan to blend directly into pots of hot soup). For cold recipes like milkshakes, fruit smoothies, and mousses, you can use the (included!) 20-ounce blending beaker.

2. The Best For Large Recipes: Breville BSB510XL Control Grip Immersion Blender Breville BSB510XL Control Grip Immersion Blender $86 | Amazon See On Amazon The Breville control-grip immersion blender offers similar technology as the Braun with its click-on accessories, but is a better pick if you regularly make large-batch recipes. The chopper and blending jar are about twice the size as the Braun’s at 42 ounces and 25 ounces, respectively. It can easily blitz fresh produce into a large batch of smooth gazpacho, before you toss in some chopped veggies for texture. If you’re turned off by the idea of having more accessories clogging your cabinets, Breville has designed the chopping bowl to nest within the blending jar for clever storage. Each bowl also includes a storage lid so you can pop your freshly-blended recipes right into the refrigerator. The unique oval-shaped base of Breville’s blending shaft has two ribs to maximize blade contact. And, if you’re a master soup-maker, you’ll appreciate the 8-inch long blending shaft that can reach into deep pots of hot broth and vegetables. One downside? Because of where the ergonomic trigger-style control grip is placed on the design, you'll need a second hand to power-on and change the speed of the blender.