If you're an iPhone user with a car, you probably rely on the Maps app when you're driving, and to keep your phone safely in sight, you need one of the best iPhone car mounts. They give you the flexibility to use your go-to commuting apps — from Maps to Music — hands-free.

Cradle Versus Magnetic

There are two basic types of mounts: cradle and magnetic. Cradle mounts tightly grip your phone from both sides. Magnetic mounts, on the other hand, have a small magnetic plate that attaches to your iPhone's case, helping it stick to the base of the mount. However, keep in mind that, though they're easier to remove and more discreet than cradle options, they have been known to block the wireless charging component in some newer models.

Mounts also vary in terms of positioning. You can install them everywhere from your car dashboard to the air vent (or even the windshield). Just make sure the one you choose is compatible with the location you have in mind. Also, check your state laws, as some states have banned windshield mounts.

The best iPhone car mounts are durable and suit your needs. To help you find the one for you, shop my roundup, below.

1 Overall Best iPhone Car Mount If you’re looking for a smart car mount to compliment your iPhone X, The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 is it. iOttie Easy One Touch 4 $23 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: The iOttie's easy-to-clean suction cup design features both dashboard and windshield mounting options, so it's incredibly versatile. (It even works as a desktop mount.) Its built-in telescopic arm extends from 4.9 inches to a whopping 8.3 inches, giving you full range in any direction. Plus, it's compatible with the iOttie Drive Smarter companion app to offer even more handy, GPS-locating features. What fans say: "I've had this for a couple weeks; it has excellent 'stick-ability' to the windshield, highly customizable positioning with the adjustment points, and it's super easy to insert/take out your phone. The ball and socket joint behind the cradle tightens and loosens easily and effectively to position the phone however you want.”

2 The Most Affordable At only $15, Beam Electronics' universal car mount is a budget-friendly option with a value that's hard to beat. Beam Electronics Universal Car Mount For iPhone $15 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: This highly-rated car mount is compatible with every iPhone model. So, even if you're still using the iPhone 6S Plus (like me), the Beam has you covered. It features a handy, quick-release button that makes dismounting your device super easy. What's more, it rotates an impressive 360 degrees, giving you the flexibility to choose the safest angle. What fans say: “As soon as I took the Beam out of the box I recognized the quality and the brilliance of the design. The release button automatically opens the cradle's arms and the allows you to snugly hold your phone it and will not move.”