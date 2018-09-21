Jojoba oil can be difficult to pronounce (it's ho-ho-ba, by the way), but easy to fall in love with. This do-it-all oil is beloved by many because of its multi-tasking abilities. Jojoba oil mimics the sebum our pores naturally produce, so it keeps skin moisturized without throwing its natural moisture barrier out of whack. And while jojoba is a miracle-worker for your skin, it's also great in other areas of your beauty regimen, which is why it's recommended that you add one of the best jojoba oils to your product rotation ASAP.

This golden oil is chock full of good-for-you benefits. It's rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which make it amazing for your skin — but also great for your hair and nails. Jojoba oil helps to minimize frizz and add shine if you brush it through damp or dry hair, and it can also strengthen your cuticles and nail beds with regular application.

When shopping for jojoba oil, try to find organic formulas that are cold-pressed and unrefined. That way, you'll be sure the get an oil that most resembles its natural state, and therefore still contains the vitamins and minerals your skin, hair, and nails love.

If you're ready to add this miracle oil to your routine, scroll on. We've picked three jojoba oils that work for every part of your body, below.

1 The Overall Best Jojoba Oil Kate Blanc Jojoba Oil $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you're just dipping your toe in the jojoba oil pool, you can't go wrong with Kate Blanc Jojoba Oil. It's 100 percent pure, USDA-certified organic jojoba oil — no fillers, no fluff. The teeny bottle is pretty budget-friendly, considering its organic certification — and a little goes a long way. A couple of drops patted onto your face provides an amazing glow, while using the dropper on your cuticles can result in longer, stronger nails. And if you smooth some of it into your hair, this jojoba oil will cut down frizz in a second. It's cold-pressed, unrefined, and cruelty-free, making it one of the purest formulas for all your beauty-related needs. The one bummer? Since it comes in a pretty small bottle, it's not the best choice for moisturizing your entire body. But if you're looking for something to cover you from neck to toes, keep scrolling...

2 The Best Jojoba Oil For Your Body Desert Essence Organic Coconut, Jojoba, & Coffee Oil $13 Amazon See On Amazon This all-over body oil from Desert Essence is mixed with coconut and coffee oils to moisturize, hydrate, and tone your skin. While jojoba oil provides all of the benefits I've already talked about, coconut oil amps up the moisture even further. And coffee oil? That stuff is clutch for firming and smoothing — and the results compound over time. This bottle is USDA-certified organic and free of parabens, dyes, and artificial fragrances. One thing to note, however: While coconut oil is a godsend for many things, it can seriously clog your pores, so make sure to keep this stuff away from your face and only use a tiny bit on your hair, if that's how you choose to apply it. Otherwise, you can wind up with a big greasy mess — and no one wants that.