Jojoba oil can be difficult to pronounce (it's ho-ho-ba, by the way), but easy to fall in love with. This do-it-all oil is beloved by many because of its multi-tasking abilities. Jojoba oil mimics the sebum our pores naturally produce, so it keeps skin moisturized without throwing its natural moisture barrier out of whack. And while jojoba is a miracle-worker for your skin, it's also great in other areas of your beauty regimen, which is why it's recommended that you add one of the best jojoba oils to your product rotation ASAP.
The Benefits Of Jojoba Oil
This golden oil is chock full of good-for-you benefits. It's rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which make it amazing for your skin — but also great for your hair and nails. Jojoba oil helps to minimize frizz and add shine if you brush it through damp or dry hair, and it can also strengthen your cuticles and nail beds with regular application.
When shopping for jojoba oil, try to find organic formulas that are cold-pressed and unrefined. That way, you'll be sure the get an oil that most resembles its natural state, and therefore still contains the vitamins and minerals your skin, hair, and nails love.
If you're ready to add this miracle oil to your routine, scroll on. We've picked three jojoba oils that work for every part of your body, below.
1The Overall Best Jojoba Oil
If you're just dipping your toe in the jojoba oil pool, you can't go wrong with Kate Blanc Jojoba Oil. It's 100 percent pure, USDA-certified organic jojoba oil — no fillers, no fluff. The teeny bottle is pretty budget-friendly, considering its organic certification — and a little goes a long way. A couple of drops patted onto your face provides an amazing glow, while using the dropper on your cuticles can result in longer, stronger nails. And if you smooth some of it into your hair, this jojoba oil will cut down frizz in a second. It's cold-pressed, unrefined, and cruelty-free, making it one of the purest formulas for all your beauty-related needs. The one bummer? Since it comes in a pretty small bottle, it's not the best choice for moisturizing your entire body. But if you're looking for something to cover you from neck to toes, keep scrolling...
2The Best Jojoba Oil For Your Body
This all-over body oil from Desert Essence is mixed with coconut and coffee oils to moisturize, hydrate, and tone your skin. While jojoba oil provides all of the benefits I've already talked about, coconut oil amps up the moisture even further. And coffee oil? That stuff is clutch for firming and smoothing — and the results compound over time. This bottle is USDA-certified organic and free of parabens, dyes, and artificial fragrances. One thing to note, however: While coconut oil is a godsend for many things, it can seriously clog your pores, so make sure to keep this stuff away from your face and only use a tiny bit on your hair, if that's how you choose to apply it. Otherwise, you can wind up with a big greasy mess — and no one wants that.
3The Best Jojoba Oil To Buy In Bulk
Here's a fun little tidbit: Jojoba oil is one of the only carrier oils on the planet that doesn't spoil. So it's not a bad idea to stock up on the stuff in bulk — like this jug from Cocojojo. It's cold-press, unrefined, and non-GMO, so you can use it without worry. With a big jug like this, however, you can do so much more than just use the oil on its own. (Although that's my favorite way to use it.) Jojoba oil is a carrier oil, so it's great for mixing with essential oils to create a natural perfume. You can also mix it with other oils to make an even more sumptuous all-over body moisturizer. When buying oil in bulk, just make sure to store it in a cool, dry place. Even though oil doesn't go rancid, it can still funk up and lose its efficacy if stored improperly.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.