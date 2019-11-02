The 3 Best Large Room Air Purifiers

If you want to rid your home or office of dust, allergens, pet dander, or smoke particles in the air, the best large room air purifiers will help improve a room's air quality and keep it as clean as possible. However, for an open floor plan or an extra-large space like a living room or master bedroom, not every air purifier — even ones labeled as "large room" air purifiers — will do. So how can you find an air purifier that can work for your entire space?

When shopping for a large room air purifier, pay attention to the room size that an air purifier is labeled for. Some can clean air in rooms up to 500 square feet, while others are designed to handle rooms as large as 1,500 square feet. The size of your space will dictate which model is right for you.

Also consider other features like how fast they operate and how loud they are. The best large room air purifiers not only have the capacity to clean the air in spacious rooms, but they are able to do so in a relatively quick and efficient manner, even while running on quiet mode. While they typically cost more than your average small- or medium-capacity air purifier, they are worth the investment since a too-small air purifier won't be as effective in a large space or an open floor plan.

For an in-depth look at the best large room air purifiers, see the three top picks below.

1. The Best Overall: Levoit Air Purifier Levoit Air Purifier $300 | Amazon See On Amazon Best for: Rooms up to 710 square feet What's great about it: Thanks to its smart features (it can detect particles in the air in 30 seconds and deliver accurate readings), as well as a three-stage filtration system that includes a HEPA filter, this Levoit air purifier has won over plenty of Amazon fans. This air purifier's auto-mode uses a smart laser to quickly read and display a room's real-time air and adjust. It also absorbs air from all sides, cleaning air up to 50% faster than standard purifiers. Even better, it's a great option for bedrooms since it is very quiet on its lowest mode (25 decibels), has a 12-hour timer (you can set it to your preferred time period), and has an LED screen that can be turned off so it doesn't interfere with your sleep. What fans say: "We bought this one because we have a large open floor plan and the other ones didn’t cover it. I love that you can tell what your air quality currently is! That is helpful. I also like the wheeled feature to move it around."

2. The Most Affordable: SilverOnyx Air Purifier SilverOnyx Air Purifier $135 | Amazon See On Amazon Best for: Rooms up to 500 square feet Why it's great: This SilverOnyx air purifier is an affordable option that doesn't take up a lot of floor space. It boasts an impressive five-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, a HEPA H13 activated carbon filter, a UV-C light, and an ion generator to remove dust, mold, and allergens from the air. This air purifier also comes in three different exterior color options to better blend in with its surroundings and is quiet (about 25 decibels) on its lowest setting. While this purifier is noticeably less expensive than other options, it also can accommodate the least square footage and isn't designed with a smart features like the other two on this list. What fans say: "It does a great job in large areas. I have a dog and smokers in the home, and this purifier works well to remove odors and dander from the air."