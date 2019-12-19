Over time, car doors can start to creak and squeak. It’s a common problem, but it’s incredibly annoying. Luckily, the best lubricants for car door hinges can get your hinges working smoothly again, so that you can swing them open and shut without unwanted noise. And lubrication has other benefits beyond simple noise reduction: It can help to prevent additional issues, such as the buildup of rust.

What are the different types of lubricants for car door hinges?

White lithium grease is a thick and heavy grease that repels water. It holds up really well in harsh weather conditions, and since it’s designed specifically for metal, it’s a good choice for car door hinges.

On the other hand, classic WD-40 is lighter in terms of lubrication (so if you’re looking for a heavy-duty option, it may not be the best pick), but like white lithium it can help to unstick areas and remove rust. If you choose to use WD-40 on your door hinges, make sure that you open and close the door a few times to work it into the hinge mechanism.

There are other types of lubricants available, including silicone spray and a graphite lubricant, but these are not the best options for car door hinges. Silicone spray is ideal for areas that have non-metal parts (like nylon or plastic) and a graphite lubricant is mostly used for locks.

Get your car door hinges back to their former glory with these three lubricants that Amazon reviewers swear by.

1. The Best Overall Lubricant For Car Door Hinges WD-40 Specialist Protective White Lithium Grease Spray (10 Oz.) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 700 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating overall, it’s safe to say that reviewers think this WD-40 Specialist Protective White Lithium Grease Spray works wonders when it comes to lubricating metal that needs protection against rust, corrosion, and creaking. This spray is ideal for car door hinges, but can also be used to lubricate gears, sprockets, latches, overhead door tracks, pulleys, cables, and guide rails. And applying this product is a breeze thanks to an included smart spray straw that helps to minimize messes. This pick sprays on evenly as a liquid and sets dry for a thick, protective coating. Best yet, it’ll hold up through crummy weather conditions. What Amazon reviewers are saying: "I use white grease on car door hinges to get rid of that [']old car door' creak. This spray can makes it super easy to get the grease where it needs to be."

2. A Lighter-Duty Lubricant Spray With An Attached Smart Straw WD-40 Multi-Use Product (2-Pack, 14.4 Oz. cans) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon WD-40's multi-use spray is a trusted product (as evidenced by a stellar 4.8-star rating on Amazon) that everyone should keep in their home at all times, since it feels like its uses are virtually endless. It protects metal from rust and corrosion, penetrates stuck parts, displaces moisture, and lubricates almost anything, yes, including car door hinges. While WD-40 offers lighter lubrication than a white lithium grease lubricant (aka it might not work as well or for as long), its ability to help with rust makes it another good option for car door hinges. The product is also simple to apply. The can has a permanently attached smart straw that can spray two ways: Flip it up for a precision stream (which would probably be best for car door hinges) and down for a regular spray action. What Amazon reviewers are saying: "It's a lot of product for the price, great value! I also really enjoy the two different spraying modes, very versatile. [...] It's great for silencing squeaky hinges, loosening stuck nuts & bolts [...] and it's great for removing & preventing rust. [...] Just keep in mind, a little goes a long way in most cases."